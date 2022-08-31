Milkshake! presenter Amy Thomspon to star in Scarborough Spa panto Dick Whittington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Thompson is looking forward to being in pantomime at Scarborough Spa

She is playing principal boy in the Tony Peers production Dick Whittington and in one of her favourite places. "Scarborough is my happy place,” said Amy who as a child came here on day trips and for holidays. I adore Scarborough. I am not going to pass up the chance to spend a few weeks here,” she said.

"I am back to being principal boy which I am excited about,” said Amy who did her first panto in 2009. She played the title role in Jack and the Beanstalk and Colin Baker was Flesh Creep in the production at Malvern Theatre. She then went on to play Aladdin.

"They were followed by Snow White and I played princess from then on. I was told children did not understand why girls played boys and I accepted it.

"But in this day and age, I am so happy that I get to be a boy again. Why not? It’s pantomime.”

Not that her princesses lacked strength and fire. “I was always adamant that my princess be feisty. I grew up watching Disney, I love Disney, but I am one of four girls and we are all very strong.

"I said when I got to play Snow White and Cinderella, I wanted to make them independent and not sorry for themselves they find a boy. That is not what I think young girls need to be taught.

"I always made sure my princess was strong and feisty and at the same time gave people what they want.”

Amy was born and brought up in Hull and moved back to live in the city just before the pandemic.

She grew up dancing and studied drama at Hull University and featured in many productions for Hull Truck.

Amy was also in the cast of Muddy Cows – the John Godber play about women’s rugby – with Abi Titmuss and Hayley Tamaddon at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

She is known to millions of young children as a presenter of Channel 5’s Milkshake! – a job she has been doing for more than 12 years.

Appearing on the children’s show led to the opportunity of starring in pantomime. “It was a real baptism of fire,” she said. “I had studied the basics at university but it was amazing to be in a panto.”

Her first experience of being taken to a panto was not a success. She had to be carried out by her mum because it was too noisy.

She also tours with the live stage show version of Milkshake!

"Doing television is exciting but I started my career as an actress and fell into presenting. Getting back on stage is where my heart is."

She loves meeting the children she presents to each day and hopes to inspire them. "My first experience in the theatre was the Snow Queen at Hull Truck when I was six and it made me want to be on the stage.

"When I go out and do Milkshake! and the pantomimes, it is such a responsibility. Many children watching have never been to the theatre before and you can get them hooked.

"It is important for children to experience theatre and be involved in it because it is how you express your emotions. For a family, it is important to experience a traditional panto and all have a good time together.”