Today (March 3 2025) marks the 39th anniversary since the release of Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

The album is considered one of the greatest metal albums of all time, with inclusions in many Best Album lists.

But the album is also overshadowed by the death of one of Metallica’s original members while touring the hit record.

Long before Metallica cut their hair, released Load and were accused of selling out, the hallowed metal band were still considered the peak of thrash metal in the United States.

Their legacy in the ‘80s, through albums Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightning , propelled them into one of the biggest acts of the Bay Area thrash scene, but it would be the release of their third album, Master of Puppets , which would lead them from underground heroes of the scene into their presence as one of the world’s foremost metal acts today.

Besides, some of us think the selling out occurred around the time of the Black album , but that’s a contentious point to make before talking about Master of Puppets.

But as the album celebrates turning 39 years today, it’s still considered one of the most ground-breaking metal albums in the genre, with its complex musicianship and mature lyrical themes becoming harder for mainstream audiences to deny.

This is the story of Metallica’s landmark album, Master of Puppets, and the trials, tribulations and tragedy that occurred during the album’s cycle in 1986.

Metallica - Master of Puppets at 39 years old

Metallica's watershed 1986 album Master of Puppets turns 39 today - but is still an album overshadowed by the tragic death of Cliff Burton (far right.) | Getty Images

Recording the follow up to Ride the Lightning

Following the success of Ride the Lightning , Metallica faced the immense challenge of creating an album that could not only build upon their previous achievements but also push the boundaries of thrash metal further.

The band entered Copenhagen’s Sweet Silence Studios in the autumn of 1985 to record Master of Puppets. With the band’s increased popularity and a bigger budget than before, they were able to spend more time perfecting the album. The recording sessions were intense and meticulous, under the experienced guidance of producer Flemming Rasmussen , who had worked on both Ride the Lightning and Kill 'Em All .

The band had a clear goal: to create an album that was not only technically advanced but also more cohesive than their previous works. The members, particularly guitarist Kirk Hammett , were focused on exploring more intricate guitar work and technical proficiency. The tracks were built up meticulously, often with multiple guitar layers and complex arrangements that set the album apart from previous thrash metal releases.

For the first time, the band was able to experiment with more sophisticated ideas without the time constraints they faced on earlier albums. They would spend days working through each song, meticulously refining every part, from Hetfield's vocal lines to the intricate solos crafted by Hammett.

Cliff Burton’s classical music influences also played a significant role in shaping the album’s more ambitious sound, especially in tracks like Orion , the instrumental that highlights his exceptional bass playing.

Metallica's song writing on Master of Puppets was a natural progression from Ride the Lightning, but it marked a significant leap forward in terms of sophistication. Whereas Ride the Lightning had already showcased some ambitious song structures, Master of Puppets refined these ideas, incorporating odd time signatures, fast chromatic riffing , and complex arrangements.

The songs on Master of Puppets reflect a noticeable shift in both musical and lyrical maturity. The album's themes of control, addiction, alienation, and oppression were more complex and introspective than the often straightforward anger and rebellion that dominated earlier thrash metal.

For example, the title track delved into the personification of addiction as a manipulative force, a subject that was explored with haunting precision. The song's intricate structure, featuring down-picked chromatic riffs, clean arpeggios, and soaring solos, marked a stark contrast to the simpler, rawer songs of Kill 'Em All.

The song writing also benefitted from the band's technical growth. Hetfield's vocals had evolved, moving from the raw, hoarse shouts on Kill 'Em All to a deeper, more controlled, yet still aggressive style.

In interviews with the late Cliff Burton about the recording process, the bassist admitted: “I wanted to take Metallica in a direction that was not just heavy, but also beautiful. There was a lot of classical influence on Master of Puppets, and that was me putting my own stamp on it."

Release, album tour and initial accolades

After the release of Master of Puppets, Metallica took a strategic approach to promoting the album, opting to focus on extensive touring rather than traditional promotional methods like releasing singles or music videos.

The Damage, Inc. Tour , which kicked off in March 1986, was a crucial chapter in Metallica’s rise to prominence. For much of the tour, the band served as the opening act for Ozzy Osbourne in the United States, bringing their thrash metal intensity to arena-sized audiences for the first time.

Although Metallica was still relatively unknown in some parts of the country, the band’s live performances proved to be a key factor in their expanding fan base. Lars Ulrich noted that while the audiences in bigger cities were already familiar with Metallica’s music, the band would often play to smaller towns where they had to win over the crowd, which they accomplished during their 45-minute sets.

The tour also showcased some of Metallica’s more infamous characteristics. The media frequently noted the band’s excessive drinking habits during this period, earning them the nickname " Alcoholica. "

Unfortunately, the tour was not without its challenges. In a rather ironic twist, James Hetfield broke his wrist in a skateboarding accident midway through the tour. As a result, guitar technician John Marshall stepped in to play rhythm guitar for several dates, ensuring that Metallica could continue performing despite Hetfield’s injury.

As the tour progressed, Metallica began to shift from underground thrash kings to mainstream heavyweights. The Damage, Inc. Tour served not just as a promotional vehicle for Master of Puppets but also as the foundation for Metallica’s future dominance in the world of rock and heavy metal - but one that would have tragic repercussions for the band.

An album steeped in mourning - the death of Cliff Burton

The success of Master of Puppets was tragically overshadowed by the untimely death of bassist Cliff Burton , which occurred in a tour bus accident on September 27, 1986, while the band was on the European leg of the Damage, Inc. Tour.

The band was on a bus ride from Stockholm to Copenhagen when the tragedy occurred. The bus skidded off an icy road, flipped over, and crashed, with Burton being ejected from the vehicle. His death was instantaneous.

The emotional toll on the band was immense, and the aftermath of his passing was shrouded in mourning. For Metallica, it was not just the loss of a band member; it was the loss of a friend, a creative force, and an integral part of their sound. James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Kirk Hammett were devastated by the loss and, in the wake of Burton’s death, the band's future was uncertain.

Despite the crushing grief, the remaining members of Metallica decided to continue the tour and to honour Burton’s memory through their performances. His death left a long-lasting impact on the band’s music and direction. In the years that followed, Metallica would occasionally reflect on Burton's influence in interviews and discussions about the band's development.

Burton’s death also marked the beginning of a new era for Metallica. Following his passing, the band recruited bassist Jason Newstead , who would go on to contribute to their next phase. However, the shadow of Burton's influence would remain throughout the band's journey.

What did reviewers think of Master of Puppets upon release?

Upon its release, Master of Puppets received widespread critical acclaim, with reviewers praising Metallica's technical prowess, compositional complexity, and maturity. The album's intricate arrangements, which blended thrash's ferocity with moments of progressive sophistication, set it apart from both its predecessors and contemporaries in the metal scene.

Reviewers were particularly impressed by the album’s heavy, yet melodic sound, as well as the band's ability to push boundaries within the thrash metal genre. Rolling Stone recognized the album as a milestone in metal, ranking it high on their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, and later placing it second in their list of 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time .

Time magazine included it in their list of the 100 Best Albums of All Time, with critic Josh Tyrangiel noting how the album "reinforced the velocity of playing in heavy metal" while minimizing the genre's usual clichés.

Fan response to Master of Puppets upon its release

Fans celebrated the album’s ambitious and complex sound, recognizing it as a step forward in the band’s evolution.

The album's aggressive thrash metal style, combined with more intricate and sophisticated arrangements, was seen as a natural progression from their earlier work but with an added depth that resonated with listeners.

Many fans noted the seamless blend of aggression and melody, particularly on tracks like Welcome Home (Sanitarium) and Disposable Heroes , which demonstrated the band's ability to explore new musical territory while staying true to their roots. The title track "Master of Puppets" quickly became a fan favourite, lauded for its combination of powerful riffs and intricate structures.

Metallica's growing popularity was mirrored in the way fans engaged with the album. Master of Puppets was considered not only a triumph for Metallica but for thrash metal as a whole, as it drew more fans to the genre. As Metallica’s music reached a wider audience, the fan response also began to shift from niche underground circles to larger mainstream recognition.

How has Master of Puppets continued to shape metal today?

Master of Puppets has remained relevant in the broader pop culture landscape. The resurgence of the title track in the Netflix series Stranger Things introduced the album to a new generation, reviving its status as a cultural touchstone . This exposure led to an increase in streaming and a new wave of fans discovering the album. The song’s placement in such a widely-watched show served as a reminder of the lasting power of Metallica's music, making Master of Puppets part of the ongoing conversation about what constitutes "classic" heavy metal.

The album’s influence can also be seen in the numerous tributes and covers from both new and established bands. Metal acts from Mastodon to Bullet for My Valentine have put their spin on Master of Puppets tracks, with Metallica themselves playing tribute to the album by frequently including its songs in their live setlists.

The enduring importance of Master of Puppets is solidified by its selection for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress in 2015 , recognizing the album as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." This acknowledgment further cements the album’s role in the broader cultural canon, not just within metal, but as a part of the larger conversation about influential music of the 20th century.

Do you think that Master of Puppets is Metallica’s great album they recorded, or do you think one of their earlier or later albums should be considered in the same league as Master of Puppets? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.