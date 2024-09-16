Mercury Prize winner heads to Sheffield for Sensoria Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lily Fontaine, front woman of Leeds band English Teacher, has joined the line up for this year’s Sensoria Festival of Film & Music, just a week on from the band’s Mercury Prize win.

The singer and guitarist will be part of the festival’s SensoriaPro event, a unique gathering of artists, open to all, exploring the latest developments in music and creative media. Sensoria runs from 3-6 October 2024 at atmospheric venues across Sheffield. Full details at www.sensoria.org.uk

On Friday 4 October at Sensoria, Lily Fontaine will be in conversation on stage at Sheffield’s Showroom Cinema. Raised across both sides of the Pennines, Lily Fontaine is a multimedia creative whose work combines social commentary and surrealism to form a foundational element of the band English Teacher’s creative output. English Teacher’s recent Mercury Prize-winning, top ten debut album ‘This Could be Texas’ saw critical acclaim, with The Times describing it as ‘One of the great debut albums of the 21st century.’ Alongside songwriting, Lily also DJs, writes prose and creates visual art. At Sensoria, Lily Fontaine will be in conversation discussing career opportunities for artists in the North, arts funding and sync.

Festival Director, Jo Wingate, said, “We are excited to be welcoming Lily to Sensoria. It’s an amazing time to be talking to her and we’re looking forward to hearing about her experiences as a Yorkshire-based artist. Taking place at venues across Sheffield, Sensoria is a reflection of a city that lives and breathes music and creativity .”

Lily Fontaine of English Teacher

A festival of film, music and digital media, inspired by the impeccable and beloved musical heritage of one of the country’s most creative cities, this Sensoria presents one-off live performances, film soundtracks made especially for the festival and mind-blowing cult movies.

Sensoria Film & Music FestivalTo book tickets and for more information please visit www.sensoria.org.ukDates: 3-6 October 2024 at venues across Sheffield.Contact the festival: [email protected]