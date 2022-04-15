The supergroup, made up of former Boyzone star Keith Duffy and ex-Westlife band member Brian McFadden will meet fans and sign copies of the album at the HMV store in the shopping centre on Monday, May 9 at 5pm.

The appearance will be part of a major tour to promote the new release, including performances at Pryzm in Kingston on May 6, and HMV Empire in Coventry on May 11.

Boyzlife today gave another taste of their new album, which will be on sale from May 6, with the release of All This Time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boyzlife's Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden (pic: BRENDAN GALLAGHER)

Keith Duffy said All This Time was ‘just a great pop song’ and ‘probably one of the best vocals I’ve ever done’.

Boyzlife to play Sheffield City Hall in September

Brian McFadden added: “It was one of the last songs that we actually wrote for the album. We had Burn For You, The One and these other big power ballads, but we needed something that had a bit of a different feel to it and that was a bit more modern sounding. It was a conscious decision for us to write it and ask our producer Jackson to bring in a touch of modern pop sensibility.”

The Old School headline tour begins on September 22 at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall, and will continue on to 26 other cities, with a performance at Sheffield City Hall on September 29.

Tickets for the HMV Meadowhall album signing event are available at: https://boyzlife.lnk.to/AlbumEvents.