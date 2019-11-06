Meadowhall

Thousands of fans will head to the Sheffield shopping centre to see their favourite starts perform and start the official countdown to Christmas.

The main acts will take to the stage from 6pm on Thursday, November 7 with the show ending at 8.30pm.

Jonas Blue, Ella Henderson, Fleur East, Tom Zanetti and Bang Bang Romeo will all be performing at Meadowhall Christmas Live, hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJs Cel Spellman and Jordan North.

Meadowhall said that safety is their ‘highest priority’ at the event and have issued security advice for fans.

Organisers have advised fans to arrive earlier than in previous years to ensure they are moved through security checks ‘as quickly as possible’.

A spokesperson said: “For security reasons bags and searches will be carried out on entry and any prohibited items will be confiscated and are non-returnable. Please note that you will be refused entry if you attempt to enter the event arena with any of the stated prohibited items.

“Once you are inside the event arena, you will be required to stay for the duration of the concert. If you choose to leave the event arena before the end of the concert, your wristband will be marked as void and you will not be permitted re-entry.

“Meadowhall is private property and reserves the right to refuse entry to any person or persons. Any behaviour deemed unsuitable, or likely to cause concern or issue with other concert-goers, will lead to removal from the event area.”

Meadowhall said that guests should aim to gain access into the event arena as near to 4pn as possible to avoid the queues which ‘may be large due to the increased security checks and measures’.