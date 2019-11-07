Stars including Jonas Blue, Ella Henderson, Fleur East, Tom Zanetti and Bang Bang Romeo will all be performing at the event.

Cel Spellman and Jordan North from BBC Radio 1 will be hosting the party with the main acts on stage from 6pm.

Organisers have told fans to head to the show as near to 4pm as possible to avoid the queues which may be large due to increased security checks and measures.

Rain in Sheffield

Unfortunately, the rain has continued to fall across Sheffield all morning and it’s not forecast to get much better for the event tonight.

A yellow weather warning was issued for Sheffield which has now been upgraded to amber; the second highest level.

The city has been placed on flood alert and there have already been travel disruptions and delays as a result of the weather.

The amber warning states: “Persistent, heavy rain will affect the area during Thursday and much of Thursday night, before slowly dying out on Friday morning.

“40 to 60 mm is likely to fall quite widely, with 80 to 100 mm possible over high ground.”

The new guidances also warns that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, deep flood watetr is likely, train and bus services are likely to be disrupted and some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

Guests heading to Meadowhall Christmas Live tonight have been told to prepare for adverse weather but will be banned from taking an umbrella.

An umbrella is featured on the list of prohibited items published on Meadowhall’s Christmas Live 2019, Key Information page.

Other prohibited items include:

- Backpacks, holdalls, luggage, oversized bags and cushions

- Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind including any liquid products which can be consumed

- Flammable liquids in any container

- Laser pens/pointers

- Video cameras and professional cameras

- Laptop computers, Ipads and Go Pro’s and Drones

- Knives or weapons of any kind

- llegal drugs or substances

- Alcoholic beverages

- Signs, banners or flags on poles, staffs or selfie sticks

- Animals (except service animals to aid persons with disabilities)

- Air horns, whistles, cowbells or other noise-making distractions

- Projectiles (Frisbees, beach balls, footballs etc)

- Aerosol cans (hairspray, body spray, mace pepper spray etc)

- Fireworks, confetti or glitter bombs or sprays

- Balloons

- Use of wheeled footwear, skateboards

- Food / drinks

- Masks and helmets

- Large studs and chains