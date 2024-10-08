Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield author has described the ‘surreal’ moment he visited the set of a film based on one of his books.

The film adaptation of Matt Haig’s novel The Radleys, starring Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald, is due for release in selected cinemas and on Sky Cinema on October 18.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2, the author, who was born in Sheffield in 1975 but grew up in Newark, described visiting the set to watch the film being made.

Sheffield author Matt Haig, whose book The Radleys, has been turned into a film starring Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald

“I went to set. They did a nightclub scene and they filmed it in a nightclub in Watford, which they managed to turn into a place that looks like this glamorous vampire (place).... it’s a vampire novel, it’s got vampires in it, a novel I wrote years and years ago.

“I went to Watford and Damian was in it, in a vest. He plays two different vampires. One’s this vampire pretending not to be a vampire, who’s this respectable doctor, and this other wild one who hangs out in nightclubs in a vest with long hair.”

Asked what it felt like seeing his work turned into a film, he replied: “It’s totally surreal, all that stuff. That moment when you walk onto a set that was just a little idea in your head, that’s mad, yeah.”

The Radleys is a vampire novel with a difference, about a seemingly ordinary suburban family who are abstaining vampires.

It’s not the only book by Matt Haig set to hit the big screen, with Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch lined up to appear in a film adaptation of his 2017 novel How To Stop Time, and a movie version of his children’s novel Father Christmas and Me also in the works.

The film adaptation of his children’s book A Boy Called Christmas, with a cast including Oscar-winner Sally Hawkins, was released in 2021.

Matt’s other works include best-selling novel The Midnight Library, and the non-fiction book Reasons to Stay Alive, in which he describes his battle with depression and how he came through his darkest times.

‘Sheffield is a state of mind’

His latest novel, The Life Impossible, is set in Ibiza.

Speaking to Kate Bottley and Jason Mohammad on their Radio 2 show, Good Morning Sunday, he told them how he used to live in Ibiza and nearly died when he had a breakdown there.

He said returning as a middle-aged man, having had his ‘young, crazy’ years there, had given him a new perspective on the island.

“It was almost focusing on the place where I’d had some of the worst experiences of my life as a young person, to go back there was sort of a way of reclaiming it for me,” he added.

Although Matt moved away from Sheffield when he was very young, as his fellow Sheffielder Kate Bottley explained: “Sheffield is a state of mind not necessarily a place. If you’re from Sheffield, you’re always from Sheffield, that’s how it works.”