Marvel Universe LIVE: Superheroes assemble for spectacular stunt show at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Spider-Man will literally swing in - Thursday to Sunday, October 10 to 13, 2019 - with his Avengers pals including Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, Captain America and Black Widow.

They join forces with The Guardians of The Galaxy and Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, to defend the universe against a host of infamous super villains in Marvel Universe LIVE!

BUY TICKETS: Marvel Universe LIVE! is on a world tour including seven performances over four days at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena. Tickets are £24.20 to £55. Buy in person from Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk

And after catching this jaw-dropping show on its USA tour in Cincinnati I can guarantee superhero fans of all ages this is all you might hope for and so much more.It's bigger, better and 'bash-ier'.

The action, thrills and spills really is non stop as fans in an epic battle of good versus evil.

If you saw the first tour, or the likes of the brilliant Batman Live arena tour, you've seen nothing yet.

Martial arts, aerial stunts and daring motorcycle skills are super charged with state-of-the-art special effects, pyrotechnics and impressive 3D video projection to immerse you into the Marvel universe unlike anything you've ever seen before.

Marvel Universe LIVE! - produced by Feld Entertainment - doesn't have a complicated storyline. But then why should it? Fans really want to see Dr Bruce Banner change into an 8ft green Hulk and smash up the bad guys with herlp from the likes of Black Panther.

They won't be disappointed with battles which pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

This time the superheroes are in a race against time to recover an all powerful Wand of Watoomb.

The whole of the arena floor is transformed into the the stage area but don't be surprised if you find yourself sat next to a superhero - half the fun, especially for young fans, is dressing up cosplay style to watch this show.

Comical, highly entertaining, thrilling, this show is not to be missed - especially if you are a fan of the comic book or big screen blockbuster movies.The show is in good hands.

Feld Entertainment, a worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences, knows how to uplift the human spirit. They are also the team behind the likes of Disney On Ice and have entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents.

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.

“Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life,” said Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE!

“The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.

"Audiences will be left on the edge of their seats as they witness the outrageous stunts and fight sequences in a truly memorable experience that puts fans at the centre of the action."

Marvel Universe LIVE! is on a world tour including seven performances over four days at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, from Thursday to Sunday, October 10 to 13.

