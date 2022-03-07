Marillion to perform its new album An Hour Before It’s Dark as part of its UK tour at Sheffield City Hall in 2022

The nine-date UK tour will follow the release of the bands latest album, An Hour Before It’s Dark’, which was released on 4 March, 2022 to rave reviews.

Speaking about their new material and the UK tour, the band said, “We are once again looking forward to our shows in September in conjunction with Kilimanjaro and we can't wait to get out there and play the new album to the fans.”

One more the band’s album name, An Hour Before It’s Dark, has multiple meanings, whether it’s the last hour your were allowed to play outside as a child before having to go home, a reference to the fight against time in relation to the climate crisis or the last minutes in a person's life, Marillion once again put their finger on the pulse of time. Be it social, political, or personal issues,

Marillion are set to begin a nine date UK tour, coming to Sheffield City Hall on 27 September 2022.

Marillion have never minced words and have always found a way to combine them with their own unique sound. The band are known for incredible songwriting, melodies and top-notch musicianship, while swimming against the tide, not bending to norms and limitations. The first single ‘Be Hard On Yourself’ couldn't be a better example.

Like its 2016 predecessor the critically acclaimed and chart-topping album ‘F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R)’, ‘An Hour Before It's Dark’ was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, which also served as the perfect backdrop for the carefully chosen selection of behind-the-scenes footage which has been edited together in the form of a documentary on the making of the album and a performance of ‘Murder Machines’ from Real World that has been released together with the album.