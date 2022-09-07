Star of Spitting Image, Steph’s Packed Lunch and with over 10 million views of his online videos, Luke Kempner is one of the UK’s hottest stand-up comics and he will be performing in Sheffield very soon.

So here is everything you need to know about the star coming to Sheffield and even a way to buy a ticket if you haven’t already:

What will the show be about?

The comedian is coming to Sheffield.

Luke Kempner is a Macho Macho Man – the star came up with the title whilst listening to his Les Mis album. During the show Luke tries to work out what masculinity really means with the help of Piers Morgan, Louis Theroux and even Jürgen Klopp – though he struggles to fit in, due to circumstances of turning up to a dance audition in football boots to falling in love with a ‘cool guy’ that sits in the row in front of him at the football.

The Daily Telegraph reviewed the show as four stars and added: “Remarkable, tour de force one-man show.”

Where can I buy tickets to see Luke Kempner?

You can order tickets from The Sheffield City Hall website – But spare no moment as the last few remaining tickets for Luke Kempner are on sale and available via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

Tickets prices begin from £22.50 and concession £15.

Where is the venue and when will the show commence?

The performance is at Sheffield City Hall on September 11 from 7.30pm.

Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.