Love Island: how to apply for the 2023 dating show

Season eight of Love Island has just wrapped up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti winning Love Island 2022 and spliting the £50,000 prize money.
The couple finished ahead of Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, who were awarded second place and narrowly missed out on the money, with bosses deciding to ditch the 'split or steal' twist that usually comes at the end.
But many are looking forward to the next series of the show, which will air early next year – and season nine of the ITV2 dating show will be the first winter edition to air since 2020, and will see a fresh bunch of singles descend on the villa.
So If you want to be one of next year’s potential islanders, here is how to apply for the show.
What are the eligibility requirements to be a potential islander?
To potentially secure a spot in the villa, all applicants must be over the age of 18.
And to begin the application, the form will ask applicants to submit some details about themselves, including, full name, age, address and email address.But it does not end there - Applicants must also submit a full length photo of themselves with three optional extra photos, occupationcontact number and social media handles.Applicants must also have or be able to get a passport valid for at least six months after the programme end date and they must be available to participate in the programme for at least 10 weeks.Lastly, applicants will need to send a video of themselves, in landscape, detailing why they would like to be on Love Island and what makes them suitable for the show.