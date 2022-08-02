Love Island: how to apply for the 2023 dating show

Season eight of Love Island has just wrapped up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti winning Love Island 2022 and spliting the £50,000 prize money.

The couple finished ahead of Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, who were awarded second place and narrowly missed out on the money, with bosses deciding to ditch the 'split or steal' twist that usually comes at the end.

But many are looking forward to the next series of the show, which will air early next year – and season nine of the ITV2 dating show will be the first winter edition to air since 2020, and will see a fresh bunch of singles descend on the villa.

So If you want to be one of next year’s potential islanders, here is how to apply for the show.

What are the eligibility requirements to be a potential islander?

To potentially secure a spot in the villa, all applicants must be over the age of 18.