Loose Women is set to embark on its first ever live tour, and the stars of the hit ITV1 show will be visiting Sheffield.

Panellists including Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch and Kelle Bryan will appear in Loose Women Live at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, September 14, as part of a 16-date UK tour. Audiences have been promised an evening filled with ‘laughter, hot topics, fun and surprises’ as they recreate on stage the formula which has made the show a staple of daytime TV, sharing their stories and secrets in-person.

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live! Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Loose Women Live coming to Sheffield, when do tickets go on sale and how can you buy them?

Most Popular

Loose Women Live is coming to Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, September 14

Loose Women Live, presented by Cuffe and Taylor (Live Nation) and Lambert Jackson, in partnership with ITV, was announced during today’s episode of the show. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday (April 21), at 10am via livenation.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX, and is ITV’s longest-running panel show having been going since 1999. The award-winning show, watched by around 2.9 million people each week, covers everything from current affairs to showbiz news, with exclusive celebrity guest interviews and the panelists sharing their own experiences.

The full list of dates for the Loose Women Live Tour 2023 are:

Fri 01 Sept – Birmingham, Symphony Hall;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sat 02 Sept – Cardiff, St. David's Hall;

Sun 03 Sept – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall;

Wed 06 Sept – O2 City Hall Newcastle;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thu 07 Sept – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall;

Fri 08 Sept – Opera House Manchester;

Sat 09 Sept – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall;

Thu 14 Sept – Sheffield City Hall;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fri 15 Sept – Leicester, De Montfort Hall;

Sat 16 Sept – Ipswich Regent Theatre;

Mon 18 Sept – London, The London Palladium;

Thu 21 Sept – Bath, The Forum;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sat 23 Sept – Plymouth Pavilions;

Sun 24 Sept – Southampton, The Mayflower Theatre;

Mon 25 Sept – New Theatre Oxford;