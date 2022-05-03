Local DJ and producer announces Music Production and DJ skills workshop at Plot 22, Sheffield

“We are working in partnership with Reform Radio, Manchester to deliver a taster session for their upcoming Music Production and Artist Development programme Soundcamp.”

Soundcamp has previously won the Outstanding Project at the Youth Music Awards in 2021, and now it’s back! Reform are also looking to bring at least 30% of participants from cities in the North outside of Manchester, including Sheffield.

In preparation for this, a taster session will be going ahead on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Participants taking part will be able to get an idea as to what they can expect on the course.

The Sheffield soundcamp taster session will be covering a mixture of both music production, DJ skills and more.

Following this session, it has been announced that the full Soundcamp programme will be delivered at their Radio station headquarters in Manchester from May 9th - 20th. Another good bit of news is that travel and lunch expenses are also covered.

It is important to note that:

- The taster session in Sheffield & two week bootcamp in Manchester is primarily open to those aged 16-30.

- The 1 year mentorship is granted to 12 successful participants who must be between 16-25 years old.