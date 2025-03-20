Live review: The Lathums ignite SY with fiery performance drenched in northern soul

Humble and driven, Wigan indie-rockers The Lathums strutted a show of raw lyricisms and powerful vocals to a vast and thrilled South Yorkshire crowd.

They hosted their formidably brilliant anthems in the indie central hangout The Octagon in Sheffield and were supported by the brightly spunk enthused ARKAYLA, who emphatically warmed up the Yorkshire crowd with their stellar set of heated indie hits.

Now with the venue burning up with an unprecedented excitable energy that lingered ever so presently in the Sheffield air, The Lathums launched their boastfully beautiful showcase into action with the ambitiously sweet No Direction.

The ardent ensemble, which consists of singer/songwriter and guitarist Alex Moore, lead guitarist Scott Concepcion, bassist Matty Murphy, and drummer Ryan Durrans, redefined themselves as a band ready for the bigger stages.

As songs of theirs powered through working-class hardship and a Northern upbringing and which resonated massively with the pricked ears of the present crowd, we were treated to a sway of turbulent tracks such as This Place o’ Yours and Struggle, which were reverberated loud and proud back to the modest collective.

With the Greater Manchester lot at the midway segment of their track toppling presentation, the band left the stage to allow frontman Alex Moore to perform acoustic versions of the bittersweet bellowing pieces that were How Beautiful Life Can Be and All My Life.

After this intimate showing from the captivatingly sweet Moore, the band proceeded to return to stage to then launch the modern classic The Great Escape, the swooping choruses paired alongside the gargantuan guitar riffs, which was a perfected and fierce showing of a fan favourite track.

Surrounded By Beauty was next in line and was, in fact, a live debut, but that wouldn’t cross the minds of the attendees at the eight-sided venue, as the showing was as purely solid as the rest of their gold-standard set.

Fanning the flames once more, the band produced the prominent and unrelenting ballad that was Fight On; this larger-than-life track produced a wonderful finish to their initial set, as they injected an unmatched vim and adrenaline into the dying lights of their Sheffield stay.

An encore was due, and an encore was given; the three-song continuation was woven delicately to create a climax for the ages as the Wigan residents brought the house down with Long Shadows, Stellar Cast and Sad Face Baby.

On the turnover into the much-needed season of spring, The Lathums, fronted by the commanding yet charismatic frontman Moore, had curated a dynamic bill of sprouting anthems prepped for a hopeful yet sunny furtherance into their starting musical journey.