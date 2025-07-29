Live review: Scots rock icons Texas bring summer son (and sun) to Yorkshire

With her beaming smile, playful crowd banter and armed with a catalogue of pop-rock classics, Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri is clearly in the mood to keep a party nearly 40 years old going strong.

It was way back in 1989 that our ears were first treated to the bluesy slide guitar gem that is I Don’t Want A Lover – the band’s debut single and appropriately, the opening to a sun-soaked night at Halifax’s historic Piece Hall in front of a sell-out crowd.

And from then on, it was a trawl through the band’s brilliant back catalogue with both band and audience clearly up for a night of non-stop partying.

Strutting around the stage in her trademark all black get-up, Sharleen has lost none of that verve and sparkle that first came to our attention nearly four decades ago.

In fact, she’s got even more of it as despite suffering from a cold, she powers through hit after hit from the band’s storied career.

She also swears like a trooper – and that makes the crowd love her even more. You can take the girl out of Glasgow…

“Without every single one of you buying tickets and records, we wouldn’t be doing this for almost 40 years. So without you, this wouldn’t be possible – thank you Halifax,” she announced to the cheering masses soaking up the rays in the venue’s courtyard – perhaps one of Britain’s most beautiful gig settings.

The 90-minute set featured one fan favourite after another including Halo, Summer Son, the funked up Donna Summer sampling Mr Haze, Say What You Want, and Black Eyed Boy.

With all those tracks under their belt, it’s clear why they remain one of the most successful bands in music history.

The laid back groove of Let’s Work It Out (complete with football legend Thierry Henry in the music video) was simply divine and the finale of a cover of the Elvis Presley classic Suspicious Minds was the perfect way to end a perfect evening.

Opening the show was special guest and rising country star Rianne Downey, who warmed up the crowd with a blend of country-folk originals and crowd favourites such as Rotterdam and Don’t Marry Her.

That’s because she’s been working alongside musical icon Paul Heaton – and her summery songs were the perfect curtain raiser.

Texas are the perfect band to enjoy on a warm British summer’s evening.

Great songs, great vibes and just general all-round good fun, Sharleen and co will no doubt be keeping the party going for some time yet.