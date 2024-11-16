Live review: Not so quiet on the Western Bank as The Libertines rock Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Libertines rocked into South Yorkshire for their All Quiet on The Eastern Esplanade tour – but it was anything but sleepy as the much-loved band turned up the heat at The Octagon on the city’s Western Bank.

The Octagon always promises a good night out and this one was no different – with three different bands on the bill.

It was a night of non stop music with sounds coming from all over the UK including Jumper Boy, a band from Sheffield, who delivered a short but sweet set with the band clearly enjoying themselves and playing all their original songs.

Next up came Bear Park, three Geordie lads who had brought the energy straight from Newcastle to Sheffield and served up songs from their self-titled debut album which was produced by the one and only Gary Powell of The Libertines.

The Libertines rolled back the years with a sparkling set in Sheffield.

And then it was onto the evening’s main course.

London legends The Libertines – who leapt on stage to the sounds of John Denver’s Annie’s Song.

Of course, the “you fill up my senses” intro is better known to Sheffield United fans as the opening words of The Greasy Chip Butty anthem, so it was a controversial choice, but most of the crowd filled the air with cheers.

And it didn’t take long for the band to burst into life, The Delaney, the B-side to Up The Bracket kicking things off.

It was then straight into What Became Of The Likely Lads, the closing song to their self-titled album.

The Night of The Hunter, a new tune of theirs, showed the quality that comes from the new album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

Then one of my personal favourites of the night, What Katie Did, saw the tempo of the gig toned down a notch - but the crowd turned up a notch.

The best singalong of the night ca,e with the catchy “Shoop, Shoop, Shoop de-lang-a lang” refrain.

After came the Good Old Days, Baron’s Claw and Vertigo one after another with the latter causing a rea commotion within the crowd – and I was caught up in the centre of it all!

Another from the new album, Shiver was, appropriately enough, able to send shivers down the spine with its melancholy beat and its meaningful lyrics.

Frontman Carl Barat then jumped to the piano to perform You’re My Waterloo whilst Pete Doherty took to the front of the stage to sing his heart out.

Run, Run, Run led to a large mosh circle being formed – and for the crowd to lose all their composure - a song you felt was made to be enjoyed especially live.

Then came a timeless classic Can’t Stand Me Now, the song many had been waiting for – and understandably so.

You thought it was good on record? It’s even better when you hear it in the flesh and it’s what makes The Libertines the band they are today.

Then came the encore which – this time it was the band’s bassist John Hassall who took to the stage to perform his song Man With the Melody, a song which was first written in his teen years in his own bedroom, beefed up with additions from Doherty to make it the song it is today.

The encore also saw songs such as Gunga Din. Last Post on the Bugle and Songs They Never Play on the Radio – a solid end to a perfect set.

But two big songs were yet to played, the first one being Time for Heroes – arguably one of the greatest bits of indie sleaze out there and the song being based on Doherty’s experiences of police violence and brutality at the London May riots in 2000.

The iconic beat of Don’t Look Back Into The Sun began and the crowd knew the night was over but we weren’t leaving without going out with a bang.

The anthem creating the biggest commotion in the crowd of the night, big enough to encapsulate me and many others.

A night one cannot forgot for a long time – and all thanks to The Libertines.