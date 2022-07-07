The 'Post-Mortem Live'

Post-Mortem Live is working with award-winning human anatomist Sam Piri, and are once again offering a four-hour long experience in the fields of of CSI, pathology and forensics as participants are welcomed to help uncover the pinnacle factor that lead to the death of Anton Orlvov.

This Post-Mortem live is based on a true story of the victim as on 31 March 2022 paramedics were called to a restaurant in Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire.

A man now known to be Anton Orlov began to show signs of anaphylaxis before collapsing to the floor – Mr Orlov had resided in Warwickshire since 1992 following the collapse of the Soviet union.

The 'Post-Mortem Live' will be coming to Sheffield in 2022 giving people a chance to win two free premium tickets with front row seats to any one of their events.

Cooperating with the police and MI6, early intelligence suggests that Mr Orlov could be a victim of a targeted attack using a biological, chemical or radioactive weapon. The restaurant and surrounding area has since been evacuated and closed to the general public.

In this rare immersive experience at the post-mortem, attendees will actually dissect the human body to learn about the organ systems, such as the lungs, kidney and heart.

And will undertake a full head, brain and spine dissection, dissection of the airway and pulmonary system, a cardiac dissection, dissection of the GI tract as well as observing the effects of biological, chemical and radioactive weaponary to the body.

Biological and chemical weapons pose a real threat to clinical staff without appropriate protection, so for this post mortem maximum biohazard protection will be put in place and a special facility in which the PM will be conducted.

And the event planners are giving the public the chance to win 2 Premium Tickets to any Sheffield Post-Mortem Live event with a complete with a night stay in a 4 star ️hotel.

On the show night the winners will be picked up in the celebrity tour bus and transported to the venue, they will have front row seats, extra specimens and the branded I Anatomy T-shirts.

This is a simulated experience using special effects and real specimens which are porcine in origin.