Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will take to the stage at the FlyDSA Arena at 8.30pm tonight and tomorrow night.

Doors will open for the event as 6.30pm before warm-up bands New Rules at 7.10pm and Mae Miller half-an hour later.

The event will finish at 10pm with fans reminded of this last-minute security advice issued by the arena.

Little Mix (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Fans can expect all their favourite Little Mix tunes tonight including Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex and Touch if their setlist is anything to go by.

If you’re heading to the FlyDSA Arena tonight, you may want to brush up on what you can and can’t take in.

Food and Drink

Only food & drink purchased in the venue can be consumed in the Arena.

You are allowed to take your purchases to your seat, but sometimes restrictions are in place, such as no bottles or bottles can only be served with the tops removed.

Cold tap water is available in disposable plastic cups free of charge on all shows.

Cameras

The unauthorised use of cameras, mobile phones, ipads, video or any other form of recording equipment is strictly prohibited.

The arena strongly recommend you to just come and enjoy the concert and don't bring a camera/recording equipment to avoid any issues.

As a general rule professional cameras and ones with detachable lenses are not allowed in, with the exception of officially accredited photographers covering the event.

Video cameras and audio recording equipment are very rarely allowed, but often the show promoter will allow in small cameras or phones to be used.

Banners, Flags, Balloons, Selfie sticks

Fly DSA discourage people from bringing large posters, flags and banners to events as they will invariably restrict the view of people sitting around you.

At the risk of getting your posters confiscated and upsetting other audience members, they request you didn't bring them to the Arena.

For these reasons large flags & banners with large poles along with selfie sticks are not allowed into the venue.

When used responsibly and if not effecting the view of those around then flags & banners on sticks a maximum length of 30cm will be permitted.

Balloons are not permitted because if released they end up in the roof of the building which can cause issues with lighting and are very difficult to remove from the eaves of the building that is over 20 meters high.