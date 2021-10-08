The gigs at Sheffield’s O2 Academy will be the band’s first appearance since their emotional farewell shows at the same venue in 2009, where they performed to over three thousand fans.

The original lineup of Jon Windle, Edward ‘Maz’ Marriott, Ben Surtees and Dan Fields will be picking up exactly where they left off to embark on an exciting new chapter together.

We have put together this handy list of everything you need to know about the upcoming show:

When are Little Man Tate playing in Sheffield?

On Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9.

How many tickets are left for the Little Man Tate gig in Sheffield?

The show is sold out for Friday, but tickets still remain for Saturday’s show.

Tickets can be purchased from www.academymusicgroup.com/

What time is the band expected to perform?

Doors open at 7 pm, but you can expect the band to come on stage after the support acts.

How can I get to the Little Man Tate show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy?

The O2 Academy is in easy reach of many city centre bus routes and is next to the Sheffield Interchange on Arundel Gate.

The nearest Supertram stop is Castle Square, and all three lines stop here.

The railway station is nearby at less than 800 metres away, with services from East Coast, East Midlands, Cross Country, Northern Rail, and TransPennine Express trains all passing through for local and national services.

For bus, train and tram timetables, you can visit Travel South Yorkshire.

As the academy is in the city centre, Sheffield is easy to get to by all major approach roads, including the M1 but remember there are various one-way systems in our fair city, so plan your route accordingly.

Where can I park for Little Man Tate’s Sheffield gig?

If you are driving, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Q-Park Charles Street, St Paul's Place, Sheffield. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2NA.

Please note that the NCP car park next door at Arundel Gate, Pond Street, Sheffield, is no longer operating and is permanently closed as of Friday, September 17, 2021.

What songs will be on Little Man Tate’s setlist in Sheffield?

The band haven’t performed in 12 years, but fans can expect to hear popular hits such as Man I Hate Your Band, European Lover and Sexy in Latin.

The four-piece indie rock band could also play cult favourite ‘Boy In The Anorak’, which was released on October 23, 2020 – the first time the single had been made available to the general public, having been a limited download over a decade before.

Will I need a vaccine passport to attend?

All of the relevant information in relation to vaccine passports can be found at the venue’s FAQs section here.

Can I attend if I am under 16?