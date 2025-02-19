This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A UK horror novel by a Sheffield author is set for a big launch after becoming one of the top 100 audiobooks downloaded in the US.

Award-winning journalist and University of Sheffield professor, Lisa Rookes, set her latest novel in a fictional village on the outskirts of Sheffield.

“It’s a bit of a love letter to South Yorkshire villages that once relied on the steel industry,” the mum-of-two said. “I see it being out beyond Stocksbridge.

“It was inspired by a tradition in my village that I used to love where we celebrated the end of the plague.

Sheffield University professor and author Lisa Rookes whose new novel The Village is published this week.

“Everyone gets the day off school and adults get drunk... my friend said that something awful always happens during that and she just meant that kids fell out but I just liked the idea of something darker.”

Lisa’s new book ‘The Village’ has seen great success following an audiobook and ebook ‘soft-launch’, which, to Lisa’s surprise and delight, ended up in the top 100 in the US for downloads on Apple and top the list for horror fiction on kindle in the UK.

But bookworms who like the feeling of paper pages in their hands will be excited to know the book is out in paperback on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Lisa Rookes' new novel The Village is published this week.

“I’m super happy about the book. It’s really exciting,” Lisa said.

The Village features the “beautiful and bold” Joni Blackwood - much loved in her little community and regularly crowned ‘queen’ of the festivities at the annual village bonfire.

But, following the village’s latest party, Joni has gone missing with the shower still running in her cottage.

Her disappearance throws the village under a cloud of mystery, after bones found in a church graveyard thought to be hers turn out to be someone else’s.

Find out more about The Village on Amazon.