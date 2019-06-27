Liam Gallagher on cover of new album Why Me? Why Not - photo by Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman will play Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Monday, November 18.

But you will have to be quick to get tickets – his debut arena tour sold out almost instantly.

PRE-ORDER ALBUM TO GET PRE-SALE TOUR TICKETS: Fans who pre-order Why Me? Why Not, from Liam’s official store, will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets which opens on Wednesday, July 10, at 9am (BST) and continues until the general sale on Friday, July 12, 9am – visit liamgallagher.com/whymewhynot.

GENERAL SALE: Remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday, July 12, 9am (BST) – visit www.livenation.co.uk. For Sheffield tickets and advice also visit the venue’s web site at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

VIDEO: Watch the new music video for The River, taken from the new album Why Me? Why Not – CLICK HERE. Pre-order the album to get this track as an instant download, along with access to pre-sale tickets for UK and EU tour dates, at liamgallagher.com.

Huge demand for tickets has been a hallmark of Liam’s solo career. Today FlyDSA Arena bosses said they expect his Sheffield date this autumn to also sell out quickly.

A spokesman said: “Demand for Liam Gallagher tickets will be greater than the amount we have available to sell and we expect to sell-out of tickets to this show very quickly.

“We strongly recommend you read our on sale assistance page for this event for a list of points that may help you when trying to book tickets for this show.”

The 11-date schedule, promoted by Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship, includes a London show at the The O2 as well as what’s sure to be a rapturously received homecoming set at Manchester Arena. Full tour dates below.

Liam’s eagerly anticipated second album Why Me? Why Not is shaping up to be one of the album events of the year when it is released on Warner Records on September 20.Lead single Shockwave shot straight to the top of the official vinyland trending charts, in the process underlining Liam’s status as a rock star who speaks to new and established fans alike.

He is also set for a huge profile at the weekend when he plays Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday evening.Ahead of all that he has shared a brand new track, The River. Powered by a visceral, driving riff – described as Led Zeppelin powered by Madchester energy for 2019 – The River finds Liam’s distinctive sneering vocal delivering a rallying call for the current generation to fight for change.

Its anarchic attitude targets the figureheads of the establishment – from money-sucking MPs to vacant celebrities.The track was co-written by Liam alongside the track’s producer Andrew Wyatt, who was a key collaborator on his chart-topping solo album. As You Were.The River lives up to Liam’s ambition for Why Me? Why Not.

He says: “I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than As You Were, which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”The River and Shockwave are available as instant downloads for fans who pre-order Why Me? Why Not from store.liamgallagher.com/uk/.

The album will be available on a variety of CD, vinyl, download and streaming formats.

There will also be a special D2C package which compiles a deluxe CD, a sun yellow vinyl album and a one-sided etched 12inch which features three deluxe bonus tracks along with a demo recording that’s exclusive to this format – all packaged in a hardcover book.

Liam today revealed the Why Me? Why Not. album cover, which features a new portray by photographer Tom Beard.UK Tour Dates: 11 November 2019 Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

12 November 2019 Birmingham, U.K. Birmingham Arena

14 November 2019 Aberdeen, U.K. P&J Live

15 November 2019 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

17 November 2019 Newcastle, U.K. Utilita Arena

18 November 2019 Sheffield, U.K. FlyDSA Arena

20 November 2019 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

21 November 2019 Liverpool, U.K. M&S Bank Arena

24 November 2019 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

26 November 2019 Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena