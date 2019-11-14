The former Oasis front man will be showcasing tracks from his two solo albums – 2017’s ‘As You Were’ and this year’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ – as well as performing a few hits from his old band’s heyday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show:

What's on the setlist?

Liam Gallagher performs on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2019 (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Of course, all anyone really wants to know when heading to a Liam Gallagher gig is, which Oasis songs will he play?

Luckily for fans of Gallagher’s Britpop heydey, he’s thrown a fair few classic into the setlists on this tour already.

While it’s not know exactly which songs will get a live airing when he comes to Sheffield, setlist.fm (which collates the track lists of some of the world’s biggest performing artists) have worked out what Gallagher’s ‘average’ choice of songs looks like in 2019:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Greedy Soul

For What It's Worth

Shockwave

Columbia

Bold

Slide Away

The River

Wonderwall

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Champagne Supernova

And for the encore? Definitely Maybe highlight, Supersonic.

Who are the support bands?

The room will be nice and warmed up by the time Gallagher takes to the stage, with two support acts opening for the Oasis star.

The Illicits are on first, a four-piece rock band from Blackburn, who recently signed to Creation 23, the new record label run by Alan McGee (the very same man who discovered Oasis way back when).

Then it’s on to Australia’s swaggering three-piece rock band DMA’s, who formed in 2012 in Sydney.

What are the stage times?

The FlyDSA Arena has posted the following stage times ahead of Monday’s show. Note that the times are intended as a guide only and may be subject to change.

6pm – Doors Open7.15pm – The Illicits on stage7.45pm – Interval8.05pm – DMA’s on stage8.45pm – Interval9.15pm Liam Gallagher on stage10.45pm Event ends

What else do I need to know?

Ahead of Monday’s show, the FlyDSA Arena has posted the following advice:

• Customers may be searched before they are allowed entry into the venue.• No bags larger than an A3 size (approximately 40cm x 35cm x 19cm) will be permitted in the venue.• Please keep the number of personal belongings you bring with you to an absolute minimum - any items you bring to an event will be subject to additional searches and slow your entry to the venue & may, in some cases, prevent your entry.• On the day of the event there will be no access to the venue car parks until 3pm and then not without a car parking ticket (either pre-booked or if available purchased on entry).• Anyone arranging to drop-off, meet or pick-up someone from the event must do so away from the venue and the car parks.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for Monday’s gig are unfortunately sold out. But all is not lost if you’re still hoping to get yourself along.

Ticketmaster are offering resell tickets from £46.71, though you’ll want to move quickly as demand is extremely high.

You could check other reselling sites for tickets from fans who are unable to make the gig, but be wary of sellers trying to scalp tickets to you at a higher price than face value.

Sites like Twickets offer secure face-value resales, and while they didn’t have any tickets available at the time of writing, you can set up alerts to be informed by e-mail when a ticket does come up.

Anything else?