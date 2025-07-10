Lewis Capaldi: New dates for Sheffield arena added to chart-topping musician's upcoming tour- but going fast
Capaldi returned to the spotlight in style this year after a two-year hiatus away from the music industry.
The Scottish artist’s return was marked by the release of his sixth number one single ‘Survive’, which has become the fastest selling single of 2025.
He went on to give a showstopping performance at Glastonbury Festival, and is now preparing for of a tour across the UK and Ireland this September.
The tour has seen an unprecedented demand, pushing organisers to add new dates - including in Sheffield.
Capaldi was already expected to come to the Utilita Arena on September 7, but will be heading to the sunny sights of South Yorkshire a day early for a new show on September 6.
A new date has also ben added for the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester - September 21 - and at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on September 24.
In a post on Instagram, the ‘Someone You Loved’ star said: “One second past 9am and you’ve got every single ticket in the baskets.
“Genuinely blows my mind to be saying this, but adding new dates right now.”
Tickets can be found here - but be quick as they’re going fast.
