Chart-topping singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has added extra dates to his UK and Ireland tour as fans clamour for a chance to see him live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capaldi returned to the spotlight in style this year after a two-year hiatus away from the music industry.

The Scottish artist’s return was marked by the release of his sixth number one single ‘Survive’, which has become the fastest selling single of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to give a showstopping performance at Glastonbury Festival, and is now preparing for of a tour across the UK and Ireland this September.

Lewis Capaldi has made a return to music after a two-year hiatus. He has now added extra dates to his UK and Ireland tour following high demand. | Getty Images

The tour has seen an unprecedented demand, pushing organisers to add new dates - including in Sheffield.

Capaldi was already expected to come to the Utilita Arena on September 7, but will be heading to the sunny sights of South Yorkshire a day early for a new show on September 6.

A new date has also ben added for the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester - September 21 - and at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on September 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Instagram, the ‘Someone You Loved’ star said: “One second past 9am and you’ve got every single ticket in the baskets.

“Genuinely blows my mind to be saying this, but adding new dates right now.”

Tickets can be found here - but be quick as they’re going fast.