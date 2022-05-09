Leopold Square’s summer of free live music continues this weekend

Kicking off proceedings on Saturday Will be genre-bending quintet, Sticky Pockets.
Brand new to the Leopold Square line-up is the latest project from Niamh Kavanagh.
This 5-piece band bring Southern blues, Northern soul, rockin’ blues and a bit of everything in-between.
But that is not all… on Sunday, revellers will be able to enjoy a performance from the wonderful, What Katie Did Next.
Sheffield singer Katie has established herself as a great performer of classic soul, funk and Motown. A full rhythm section are on hand to back her up at The Square, and the band will be putting their own unique spin on classic tunes.
A real crowd pleaser wherever they are seen.
If you’d like to attend the summer of free live music @Leopold Square, just make your way to:
Leopold Square
Sheffield City Centre
Sheffield
S1 2JG