Leopold Square’s summer of free live music continues this weekend

Kicking off proceedings on Saturday Will be genre-bending quintet, Sticky Pockets.

Brand new to the Leopold Square line-up is the latest project from Niamh Kavanagh.

This 5-piece band bring Southern blues, Northern soul, rockin’ blues and a bit of everything in-between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reverend Chunky Butt Funky performs in Leopold Square, Sheffield

But that is not all… on Sunday, revellers will be able to enjoy a performance from the wonderful, What Katie Did Next.

Sheffield singer Katie has established herself as a great performer of classic soul, funk and Motown. A full rhythm section are on hand to back her up at The Square, and the band will be putting their own unique spin on classic tunes.

A real crowd pleaser wherever they are seen.

If you’d like to attend the summer of free live music @Leopold Square, just make your way to:

Leopold Square

Sheffield City Centre

Sheffield