On a distinctly chilly Wednesday evening, the 2006 X Factor winner graced us with her presence as part of her nationwide Christmas with Love 2023 tour in a decidedly festive affair. The only thing missing being the chestnuts roasting on an open fire…

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It seems like an age since Leona Lewis has graced the stage or even blessed us with her vocal dexterity - more on that later - but it’s safe to say that it is certainly long overdue, and finally after a decade she is touring her 2013 festive album, Christmas with Love.

Following an energetic and rather decent, if I may say so, supporting slot from the up-and-coming pop sensation Akicita (check out her delightfully poppy Future in Disguise EP) the mood is certainly bright and sprightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two UK-chart topping albums and a number 1 in 35 countries, you could forgive the headliner for having an aura of diva-like behaviour about her… but no. Bang on 8:15pm an undoubtedly immaculate Leona Lewis steps out and casts a spell on the crowd with her rendition of Winter Wonderland, followed by Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

Most Popular

There’s an unmistakable Buble-esque style to proceedings and Leona Lewis seems like a woman truly in her pomp-phase, deservedly so.

There’s an unmistakable Buble-esque style to proceedings, a swing jazz like affair, underscored by excellent vocals from the headline star and her backing singers too. There are even a few duets, including one with the late Nat “King” Cole which was admittedly a little odd, eerie even. But let’s give credit where it is due and over the course of fine-tuned 90 minutes Leona Lewis takes us on a sparkling magical festive journey, even bequeathing us with a number of her hit songs, such as the impeccable Run and Bleeding Love that catapulted her to stardom.

As an emerging artist Leona Lewis was often on the end of (wholly unnecessary) barbs related to her personality, or perceived lack of it.

However, it’s without a doubt from this showing that this is a woman who is more than comfortable under the spotlight, effortlessly endearing and ever so polite along the way. She even took a brief wander through the crowd where she posed for selfies with fans young and old. Throughout her performance she spoke to the audience, all while taking sips from a tea cup like the pop royalty she is, and she truly looks like she is truly enjoying herself — which she absolutely deserves to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point in the show she invites onstage a couple, decked out in festive attire who are celebrating their wedding anniversary… and you can’t help but find it all so sweet and sincere. No really, it’s actually lovely and I think we could do with some positive feel-good moments at this moment in time.

Leona Lewis sparkles as she delivers a truly festive Christmas with Love 2023 tour

Despite being ill and having lost her voice during a performance a few days prior, Leona sings with gusto and soul as she carefully tempers some of those higher octaves to preserve her vocals throughout the show. Some would (or could) argue that she is holding back, and sure she is but for good reason.

My only wish is that she was at full health to fully enthral the audience with her full vocal repertoire, particularly for the show-closing One More Sleep, which is undeniably a Christmas anthem for the ages — and no, I will not be taking any comments to the contrary. I suppose I’ll just have to go and see her perform again to hear her fully unfettered and I’d have no qualms whatsoever about doing so, in short… she was reyt good.

Sure Christmas songs can be schmaltzy and some of her bigger songs were arguably manufactured pop releases, but when they are sung as well as this with such consummate ease… you really can’t knock it, at all. Do you know what? Just enjoy it, I don’t think I’d be speaking just for myself when I say that I enjoyed the heck out of the whole spectacle. Even if you take into account that she lost her voice before this performance the vocal riffs she delivers are stellar, bewitching and endearing, just like the lady herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It truly was a magical evening from a most brilliant singer. It has been far too long since Leona was being framed by a spotlight she most deservedly belongs to perform within. A delightful performance from a true pop princess, who is more than capable of elevating herself to that of a Queen. They say form is temporary, class is permanent... well, Leona Lewis certainly exudes it without a doubt.

It was great to see the X-Factor star performing and enjoying herself on stage after such a long time.

Leona Lewis performed at the City Hall, Sheffield on Wednesday, 6 December as part of her Christmas With Love 2023 UK Tour.