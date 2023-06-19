News you can trust since 1887
Leigh Francis tour: Keith Lemon comedian announces UK tour including Sheffield date - get tickets

Award-winning stand-up and Keith Lemon creator, Leigh Francis, has announced his ‘My First Time’ UK Tour next year that includes a Sheffield date.

Rahmah Ghazali
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST

BAFTA winning comedian Leigh Francis has announced his first ever UK tour coming in spring 2024. The Yorkshire-born stand-up star, who is known for charismatic alter-ego Keith Lemon, is set to appear in major UK cities, with Leeds, his hometown, concluding the tour after hitting the road for a month.

Called ‘My First Time’, the 50-year-old will kick off his long-awaited tour on March 6 with Bath being the first destination before moving on to other cities across England with a stop in Glasgow in between. The Sheffield gig is set to take place on March 15.

Leigh’s most recognisable role is as the affable Keith Lemon on Celebrity Juice, which has won awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the National Television Awards, and the TV Choice Awards.

    Francis got his first television job on Dom and Kirk’s Nite O’ Plenty as Bobby Stark, a man who dispenses advice on how to win over the ladies. From January through July 1996, the series aired on Paramount Television.

    Francis’ second television appearance was as Barry Gibson, a music paparazzo on Channel 4’s Popworld in the early episodes. Francis also played many roles in the ITV late-night series Whatever I Want, including Gibson, Keith Lemon, and Avid Merrion.

    In 2020, he started the YouTube channel Keith Lemon’s Doings, which serves as a hub for all of his fictional personas and a window into his interests in film, pop culture, fashion, and the arts. Leigh’s new podcast with Lucie Cave, Back Then When, premiered just as the third season of Shopping With Keith Lemon debuted on ITV2.

    When is Leigh Francis performing in Sheffield?

    Francis’ gig will take place on March 15 at Sheffield City Hall.

    How to get Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour tickets

    Tickets will be on sale on Friday, June 23, at 10am via Tix To website.

    Leigh Francis announces his first UK tour. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)Leigh Francis announces his first UK tour. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
    Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour - full list of dates

    March 6 - Bath  Forum

    March 7 - Guildford G Live

    March 8 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

    March 9 - London The London Palladium

    March 14 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

    March 15 - Sheffield City Hall

    March 16 - Halifax Victoria Theatre

    March 17 - Salford Lowry

    March 20 - York Barbican

    March 21 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

    March 22 - Hull City Hall

    March 23 - Bradford St George’s Hall

    March 24 - Buxton Opera House

    March 28 - Newcastle Tyne House

    March 29 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

    March 30 - Liverpool Philharmonic

    March 31 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

    April 6 - Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House

