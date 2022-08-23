News you can trust since 1887
Leeds Festival 2022: Full line up and set times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday including Arctic Monkeys and Bring me the Horizon

This bank holiday weekend sees hundreds of acts take on Bramham Park in Leeds

By Dennis Morton
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:22 am

Leeds Festival is finally here, and over the bank holiday weekend hundreds of bands will take on Bramham Park with Sheffield acts Arctic Monkeys and Bring me the Horizon among the headliners.

With live bands and artists on six stages there is more than enough for everyone to fill their day with dance and good times.

Music starts at noon each day of the festival, and continues until late, with headliners starting around 9:20 PM on the main stages.

The Star has collected the full line-up and set times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for Leeds Festival 2022.

    Sheffield royalty Arctic Monkeys tops the roster for Sunday.

    Friday line-up and set times

    Main Stage East

    Mallrat 12:00 PM

    Willow 1:10 PM

    Denzel Curry 2:30 PM

    Pale Waves 3:50 PM

    Run the Jewels 5:20 PM

    Charli XCX 7:00 PM

    The 1975 9:20 PM

    Main Stage West

    The K’s 12:35 PM

    Bru-C 1:50 PM

    Bad Boy Chiller Crew 3:10 PM

    DMA’S 4:30 PM

    Bastille 6:05 PM

    Halsey 7:50 PM

    BBC Radio 1 Dance stage

    Sad Night Dynamite 12:00 PM

    Dylan 12:55 PM

    Gayle 1:50 PM

    100 Gecs 2:50 PM

    Ashnikko 3:50 PM

    The Stickmen Project 4:50 PM

    TS7 (live) 5:40 PM

    Kanine 6:30 PM

    Bou 7:35 PM

    Hybrid Minds 9:15 PM

    Festival Republic Stage presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts

    CVC 12:00 PM

    Brooke Combe 12:40 PM

    Abby Roberts 1:30 PM

    Daisy Brain 2:20 PM

    The Native 3:10 PM

    Courting 4:00 PM

    Crawlers 4:50 PM

    Beabadoobee 5:40 PM

    The Blinders 6:40 PM

    Chloe Moriondo 7:30 PM

    Stone 8:20 PM

    Role Model 9:10 PM

    BBC Radio 1Xtra stage

    Joe Unknown 2:00 PM

    Mnelia 2:40 PM

    Wes Nelson 3:20 PM

    Mugun 4:00 PM

    V.I.C. 4:45 PM

    M’Way 5:30 PM

    Comfy 6:05 PM

    A1 x J1 7:55 PM

    Danny Brown 8:50 PM

    Arrdee 9:55 PM

    BBC Music Introducing Stage

    Just Wondering 1:00 PM

    Boy Bleach 1:30 PM

    Meduulla 2:20 PM

    Emby 3:40 PM

    Panic Shack 4:10 PM

    LICE 5:50 PM

    Anorak Patch 5:45 PM

    Claudia Valentina 6:50 PM

    Miso Extra 7:30 PM

    Saturday line-up and set times

    Main stage East

    Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 12:00 PM

    Black Honey 1:20 PM

    Griff 2:45 PM

    Circa Waves 4:05 PM

    Little Simz 5:40 PM

    Polo G 7:30 PM

    Dave 9:30 PM

    Main stage west

    BBNO$ 12:40 PM

    Wallows 2:00 PM

    Joy Crookes 3:25 PM

    All Time Low 4:50 PM

    Glass Animals 6:30 PM

    Megan Thee Stallion 8:20 PM

    Radio 1 Dance stage

    Joey Valence & Brae 12:00 PM

    Piri & Tommy 12:50 PM

    Everyone You Know 1:40 PM

    Bakar 2:30 PM

    PinkPantheress 3:30 PM

    Nia Archives 4:25 PM

    Meg Ward 5:30 PM

    Jaguar 6:35 PM

    Biscits 7:40 PM

    Gorgon City 9:15 PM

    Festival Republic Stage presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts

    Beauty School Dropout 12:20 PM

    The Scratch 1:10 PM

    Witch Fever 2:00 PM

    Scene Queen 2:50 PM

    Kid Kapichi 3:40 PM

    Tigercub 4:30 PM

    Sick Joy 5:20 PM

    Tigress 6:10 PM

    Cleopatrick 7:05 PM

    As It Is 8:00 PM

    Fever 333 10:00 PM

    Radio 1xtra stage

    Kasst x AJFrmThe8 1:10 PM

    Queen Millz 1:55 PM

    Sir Spyro 2:40 PM

    Jords 3:25 PM

    Hazey 4:10

    Fumez the Engineer 4:30 PM

    Morrisson 5:30 PM

    Knucks 6:25 PM

    Potter Payper 7:20 PM

    Pa Salieu 8:25 PM

    BBC Music Introducing Stage

    Honeyglaze 12:20 PM

    Flowerovlove 1:10 PM

    Sisi 1:40 PM

    Deadletter 3:55 PM

    Caity Baser 4:30 PM

    Dolores Forever 5:30 PM

    Priestgate 6:10 PM

    BILK 7:20 PM

    Dan D’Lion 8:00 PM

    Sunday line-up and set times

    Fontaines D.C. will be performing on Sunday

    Main stage East

    Dayglow 12:40 PM

    The Lathums 2:05 PM

    AJ Tracey 3:35 PM

    Fontaines D.C. 5:05 PM

    Wolf Alice 6:55 PM

    Arctic Monkeys 9:20 PM

    Main stage West

    The Sherlocks 12:00 PM

    De’Wayne 1:25 PM

    Poppy 2:50 PM

    Enter Shikari 4:15 PM

    D-Block Europe 5:55 PM

    Bring Me The Horizon 7:50 PM

    BBC Radio 1 Dance stage

    Police Car Collective 12:00 PM

    Gus Dapperton 12:40 PM

    Tai Verdes 1:30 PM

    Madison Beer 2:25 PM

    AMA 3:10 PM

    Luude 2:50 PM

    Tommy Farrow 4:30 PM

    Obskur 5:15 PM

    A.M.C. ft. Phantom 6:00 PM

    Sigma 8:10 PM

    Wilkinson 9:15 PM

    Festival Republic Stage presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts

    Thumper 12:00 PM

    Static Dress 12:50 PM

    The Skinner Brothers 1:40 PM

    Taipei Houston 2:30 PM

    Kid Brunswick 3:20 PM

    sueco 4:10 PM

    Cassyette 5:00 PM

    carolesdaughter 5:50 PM

    Ho99o9 6:50 PM

    BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

    NUKULUK 1:30 PM

    JBEE 2:10 PM

    Crystal Millz 2:50 PM

    French the Kid 3:30 PM

    Ojerime 4:10 PM

    Ty Leone 5:10 PM

    DJ Target 5:20 PM

    SwitchOTR 6:10 PM

    Country Dons 7:05 PM

    JPEGMAFIA 8:00 PM

    Unknown T 9:00 PM

    Krept & Konan 9:55 PM

    BBC Music Introducing Stage

    Corella 12:30 PM

    Gave Coulter 1:05 PM

    Jazmine Flowers 1:55 PM

    Alissic 3:25 PM

    BEMZ 3:55 PM

    Grove 4:55 PM

    Christian Alexander 5:35 PM

    Joesef 6:45 PM

    Uninvited 7:30 PM

