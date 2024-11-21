It may only be November but thoughts are already turning to next summer’s music festivals.

The Reading and Leeds Festivals will take place from Thursday, August 21, to Sunday, August 2, with tickets already on sale - despite not a single act having been named.

Dating back to 1961, when it was known as the National Jazz Festival, the event was first only held in Reading but since 1999 encompasses twin festivals taking place over the same weekend with a near-identical line-up.

The Reading part is held at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading, while the Leeds portion is held in Bramham Park, near Wetherby.

Many of the biggest names in music have headlined over the years, including Nirvana, Oasis, Blur, Fall Out Boy, Metallica, The Cure, Guns N’ Roses, Beastie Boys and Pink Floyd.

Here are the 13 acts who could enter the festival’s roll of honour next year.

1 . Reading Some of the acts who could headline Reading and Leeds in 2025.

2 . Eminem Rap acts don't get much bigger than Eminem and it would be a huge coup for the festival organisers to book him, fresh off the release of latest album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). He's tipped to be playing Glastonbury so may just visit other UK festivals over the summer. He's no stranger to Reading and Leeds, having previously headlined in 2017.

3 . Green Day Already announced as headliners for the Download Festival, Green Day are also favourites to top the bill at Glastonbury. Maybe they'd like to continue their tour of UK festivals by playing Reading and Leeds too?