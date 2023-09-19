Renowned musicians will perform for Sheffield families as part of a city charity’s ambitious autumn programme.

Music events producer Concerteenies is to welcome acoustic duo Gilmore and Roberts at The Greystones Backroom as part of their new national album tour this Sunday, September 17.

BBC Folk Singer of the Year Bella Hardy - who has toured worldwide but hails from the Peak District - will then perform at the same venue on Saturday, November 25.

Both concerts, plus a series of spooktacular Halloween concerts featuring the lively band Mambo Jambo in October, are for children aged 0-5 and their grown-ups.

Mambo Jambo are leading Halloween gigs

Polly Ives, founder of Concerteenies, said: “Having these incredible musicians perform as part of our exciting autumn season is such a triumph.

“I’ve wanted to work with Bella for many years now. The Gilmore and Roberts show will also be their only gig for children in their UK tour.

“We are sure our family audience will have a fantastic time at these vibrant and fun new gigs.”

Concerteenies has also launched a new partnership with Sheffield’s Theatre Deli.

Bella Hardy will also perform in November

A selection of their Halloween and Christmas events will take place at the theatre’s new venue on Arley Street, close to New Era Square and the city centre.

The venue is accessible and has a dedicated quiet space for children.

Both are important to Concerteenies as it continually works to improve concert access for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) or neurodiverse children.

Due to high demand in previous years, the charity has also increased the number of Christmas events it will host this December.

Acoustic duo Gilmore and Roberts

A total of 14 gigs will take place, including traditional Christmas carol singalongs and festive gigs featuring Sheffield musicians Martin Harwood on fiddle and Luke Carver Goss on accordion.

For the first time, there will be six chill-out concerts starring harpist Louise Thomson at Theatre Deli offering a welcome spot of relaxation during the hectic Christmas season.

There will also be dedicated sessions for pre-crawling babies and children with SEND.

Cellist Polly added: “Last year our Christmas events sold out in a few minutes, so we wanted to offer more tickets this year to meet demand.

Concerteenies' Christmas concerts are already selling out

“One of the concerts, on the Saturday before Christmas, is already fully booked three months in advance.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer the new chill-out concerts this year for a wider audience, and hopefully provide some much-needed respite from the festive rush for families.”

Award-winning Concerteenies, which has reached more than 10,000 people across South Yorkshire this year, became a registered charity in the spring. It is running a fundraising campaign, which is called Sounds Good, to reach more underserved communities.

Tickets for autumn and winter concerts can be booked now at Concerteenies.com/events.