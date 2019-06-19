Latest Tramlines - beach parties, dinosaurs, and cinema add to top bands line-up at Sheffield festival - here's the run-down....

Tramlines Festival

Along with the top music line-up that Tramlines is known for, the three-day event in Hillsborough Park aims to captivate the whole family, with its ‘Into the Trees’offering.

By day, there will be a pop-up cinema, woodland workshops, circus skills and inclusive art collectives, and new for 2019 – a mini beach and seaside themed stalls, with kids comedy, magic shows, quirky poetry and huge animatronic dinosaurs.

At night in this part of the park, guests will be transported back to the 80s with a retro disco, house and world music, and an ultimate beach party for the festival’s late stayers.

Hillsborough Park lends the perfect setting for this major event, surrounded by trees, twinkling with lights.

New for Tramlines 2019 is The Flying Seagull Project, to bring a sparkle of magic. Sit and watch - or get involved with music sessions, a unicycle runway, pirates and princesses, quick quiz shows, kids comedy club, magic shows, and an end of day parade, all helping to create lasting memories.

Jurassic Partys will bring Sheffield’s one and only animatronic dinosaur Tricksy, the famous cheeky T-Rex, and the only UK identical replica of Blue, the velociraptor known from the Jurassic World films.

Also making a first appearance is ‘The Poet’ Jonny Heath, who will evoke smiles, tears and laughter with his mix of poems and stories.

The pop-up cinema is a popular returner, screening family favourites and cult classics with a kids’ disco between films.

Creative little people can join the Responsible Fishing team in their woodland workshop to create colourful transient artworks, inspired by the natural landscape, using foraged materials of whatever they can find nearby.

This promises to be a relaxing space for visitors to reconnect with nature - with a gravity-defying stone balancing activity too.

Over the weekend Jamboree Arts will teach circus skills, from walking the tight wire to mastering juggling.

For the late programme at Into The Trees on Friday, Sheffield’s award-winning Club Tropicana will transform the area into the ultimate beach party. Enjoy 80s pop, disco and timeless anthems all night long, in Hawaiian shirts with free flower garlands, surprise confetti cannons, flamingos, rubber ducks and much more.

The Cool Beans Roadshow Mega DJ Party entertains on Saturday night with an energetic, interactive hour of power from the hosting duo. Prior to this, British trio Damdon Music take listeners on a spiritual journey blending ambient melodies with heavier tech house hooks - a must for a Saturday afternoon.

Nice Like Rice residents perform on Sunday with a set of house, world music and disco with a contemporary electronic twist.

The Into The Trees programme offers an alternative to the Tramlines hard hitting lineup, set across four stages and featuring Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Annie Mac, Doves, The Futureheads, Shame, Drenge, Manic Street Preachers, Johnny Marr, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and more, and that’s not to mention its biggest comedy lineup to date from Reginald D. Hunter, Phil Jupitus, Shappi Khorsandi, Alistair Barrie and plenty of others.

Also expect great food and drink, special treats from Sheffield’s local breweries and much more.

A very few day tickets can now be purchased from £40 +bf, with an extremely limited quantity of final tier weekend tickets priced at £85+bf still available for purchase.

VIP upgrade tickets are available for an additional £50 granting access to the private area by the main stage with private bars, food stalls and toilets. Under 12s go for free. For full ticketing info visit www.tramlines.org.uk.