Kylie’s latest sell out shows have seen her join the same club as Prince and Michael Bublé

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kylie Minogue’s most recent tour has seen the singer join an exclusive club.

‘The 21 Club’ celebrates those performances who have had a run of 21 sold-out concerts at London’s The O2.

- She becomes the first female artist to achieve the accomplishment - but who does she join?

With Kylie Minogue’s recent several-night stand at London’s The O2 now completed, there’s an extra level of celebration for the former Neighbours actor as she continues her tour across Europe.

Tickets are still available for Kylie Minogue’s final London O2 Arena show tonight | Getty Images

That’s because by virtue of her four sell-out performances at the London venue, the singer has now joined the ranks of Prince and Drake as a member of ‘The 21 Club’ – and in doing so, became the first female artist to join the exclusive ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘21 Club’ is an exclusive distinction awarded by London's O2 Arena to artists who have performed 21 or more sold-out shows at the venue. Established in 2007 to honour Prince's record-breaking run of 21 sold-out concerts, it signifies a major achievement in live performance.

Not only do they get the honour of being part of the club, but Inductees also receive a bespoke 'key to the venue,' according to Rolling Stone Australia.

Taking to social media to celebrate the inclusion, the singer wrote: 'The O2 21 Club. London… you know how much I love you already but THISSSS was special. To be the first female headliner to make the club and join PRINCE!!! Wowwwwwww. THANK YOU.'

Who else is part of ‘The 21 Club’?

The club was started after Prince’s sell-out performances in London, and count only nine members, including Kylie. | Getty Images

As of writing, only nine performers have managed to accomplish the feat:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince (inaugural member)

Michael Bublé

Take That

One Direction

Drake

Young Voices

Micky Flanagan

Michael McIntyre

Michael Jackson would have also joined by virtue of the This Is It residency and would have therefore become the second member of the club, however the shows were cancelled after his death.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.