Katy Perry Utilita Arena Sheffield Friday, 10 October 2025

One the best-selling music artists of all time, Katy Perry announces The Lifetimes Tour is coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, 10 October 2025 - a spectacular career-spanning run of live shows, including all the hits from across her multi-million selling albums.

The Lifetimes Tour sees the global pop superstar perform in cities across the UK, opening in Glasgow continuing through to Sheffield, Birmingham, and finally culminating in London. The UK tour follows the announcement of sell out shows in Australia in June 2025 with further shows added due to overwhelming demand.

On returning to the UK for her first tour in over seven years Katy said, “I’m so incredibly chuffed to bring The Lifetimes Tour to the UK! I can’t wait to have a big sing along of all the songs you love and more! It’s going to be a giant dance party, and everyone’s invited!”

Most recently, Katy made an epic return to the MTV stage for the first time since 2017. The five-time VMA winner accepted the 2024 Video Vanguard Award and performed a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits. View HERE. The performance also features two tracks from Katy’s new album, 143, a record that’s jam-packed with the kind of celebratory and provocative pop anthems fans have come to love. Listen HERE

With a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks, Katy Perry is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. She is one of only twelve artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units.

With The Lifetimes Tour, Katy announces an exciting new era in her record-breaking pop career, one UK fans will not want to miss!

Tickets for Katy Perry's Sheffield show on Friday 10 ctober 2025 go on general Friday, 22 November 2024 at 10am.