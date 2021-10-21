The band was formed in 1997 and has become one of the most popular in its field, winning multiple music awards and capturing the ears of the nation – and beyond.

This is everything you need to know about the Kasabian gig in Sheffield.

Who are Kasabian?

Kasabian will be playing at Sheffield O2 Academy on Thursday, October 21, along with support act The Skinner Brothers. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

The rock band was originally made up of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Karloff, and Chris Edwards but a number of members have changed since then. The band now consists of Sergio Pizzorno, Ian Matthews, Chris Edwards and Tim Carter.

Kasabian have won a number of awards over the years for thier unique and catchy sound, including “Best Act in the World Today” by Q and “Best Live Act” by both Q and NME.

This is the band’s first tour in three years and will be guitarist Sergio’s first tour as frontman, after Tom Meighan left as Kasabian’s singer last July.

When are Kasabian playing at Sheffield O2 Academy?

There are a number of car parks close to the O2 Academy in Sheffield, including the Britannia Car Park on Arundel Gate.

What time will doors open for the Kasabian gig in Sheffield?

Doors will open at 7pm. Anyone over the age of eight is allowed into the gig but those under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Who is the support act for Kasabian at the O2 Academy in Sheffield?

The Skinner Brothers – a four piece from London – will be supporting Kasabian at the gig.

The brothers told Fred Perry in an interview that they “dress smart, play hard and know our way around a good tune.”

The band has an eclectic sound, taking influence from indie rock, punk and jazz, as well as some hip hop elements.

Their top songs include Away Days, Iconic, Low and Watchu.

What is the set list for the Kasabian gig at Sheffield O2 Academy?

Kasabian have not yet revealed their set list for tonight’s gig but they have played a number of venues already this month.

According to reports from other Kasabian gigs across the country in October, this is the set list:

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

Underdog

You're in Love With a Psycho

Bumblebeee

Stevie

Fast Fuse

I.D.

Pinch Roller

Treat

Empire

Switchblade Smiles

Vlad the Impaler

Popular songs Bless This Acid House, Happiness, L.S.F and Fire were all part of the band’s encore.

Where can I park for Sheffield O2 Academy?

If you’re driving, the Sheffield O2 Academy website suggests parking at Britannia Parking on Arundel Gate, which is the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2PN.

Other car parks close by include the Q-Park on Castlegate and the NCP on Campo Lane, as well as The Moor car park – run by APCOA – on Eyre Street.

You can also access the venue using the tram, bus or train as the Academy is located centrally and quite close to Sheffield train station.