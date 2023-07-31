Karon Wallis of Lilly's Treasures sets up craft fairs at Scarborough's Royal Hotel - these are the dates

A series of fairs showcasing the work of craftspeople from across the town and further afield have been set up by the owner of Lilly’s Treasures at the Royal Hotel.

Karon Wallis, who runs the giftshop next door to the hotel in St Nicholas Street

Karon Wallis, who runs the giftshop next door to the hotel in St Nicholas Street, wanted to create another platform for small businesses.Our Mission Is To Bring Back Colour To The High Street …..By Getting The Social Back Into Shopping .“Building on the success of my own bricks and mortar shop, I wanted to create another platform for small businesses showcasing local talents, artisans, and small creative pop-ups while building a sense of community through our quality artisan fairs.

“Bringing people together in a vibrant, friendly and fun atmosphere, while creating a great space to hang out with family and friends, where you can eat, drink, shop and feel valued, by bringing colour to our high street is our mission.

"My aim was to make them a step up from your traditional craft fairs by offering a diverse, quality, shopping experience that celebrates independent producers and makers.

But more than that, it’s about people and the community; meeting the artisan makers, conversation with friends and getting the social back into shopping."It’s tough being a small business, however I truly believe they are at the heart of our community. Therefore I wanted to expand on my concept and share my knowledge in the form of bringing regular monthly fairs to the heart of our town whereby small businesses feel supported and natured.

“This not only supports other small Independent businesses in-turn it’s helping promote the beautiful venue of the hotel.

"As well has bringing customers into town so the local shops/cafes/restaurants all benefit from this further footfall too.“It is an opportunity to find out the origins of your food, meet our makers and bakers while indulging in some good old conversations with our wonderful stall holders and creatives.

“We are bringing the community together to improve opportunities and wellbeing for everyone in our town.

At each fair, there are two charity tables that allows the organisations to raise awareness and money.

“To date we have helped the combining charities raise more than £1,700 and so far this year we have also welcomed more than 125 traders to Lilly’s Independent Street - Artisan Fairs,” said Karon.“Our fairs also involve the young fair goers so we have a free creative craft corner and treasure hunt.

“At our weekend event on August 5 and 6 we have also teamed up with the Central Tramway Co which will be undertaking a colouring competition whereby children can obtain a golden ticket to ride the tram for free.The fairs at the Royal on on are taking on Saturday August and 5 and Sunday August 6; Sunday October 1; Sunday November 5 and Sunday November 19 and Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3.