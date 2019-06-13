Kaiser Chiefs team up with Razorlight for 2020 UK arena tour
Kaiser Chiefs have announced a UK Arena tour for 2020.
The Leeds band also announced the release of anthemic new single People Know How To Love One Another alongside details of a the tour for January 2020 which will see they line-up alongside special guests Razorlight.
‘People Know…’ is the lead single from the group’s forthcoming new album Duck and follows hot on the heels of ‘Record Collection’, which gave fans their first taste of the new album. READ MORE: Kaiser Chiefs announce Hull date
The album, released on July 26, is described as ‘the sound of one of the most successful British guitar bands of the millennium reclaiming the creative swagger that underpins their strongest work.’READ MORE: Kaiser Chiefs announce huge UK tour
“It’s undeniably fantastic and undeniably Kaiser Chiefs,” says frontman Ricky Wilson.
Fresh from their triumphant homecoming gig at Leeds United’s Elland Road on June 8, the Kaisers have announced a nine-date UK arena tour which includes a date at London’s O2 Arena.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 21 June from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Fans who pre-order the album from http://store.universalmusic.com/kaiserchiefs/ before 5pm on Tuesday 18 June (or have already pre-ordered from the store https://kaiserchiefs.lnk.to/StoreTD will get pre-sale access to UK tour tickets from 9am on Wednesday 19 June.
Full list of new UK dates is as follows;
JANUARY 2020
TUE 21 HULL BONUS ARENA
WED 22 EDINBURGH USHER HALL
FRI 24 BLACKPOOL EMPRESS BALLROOM
SAT 25 BIRMINGHAM ARENA
MON 27 PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS
TUE 28 BOURNEMOUTH INTERNATIONAL CENTRE
THU 30 BRIGHTON CENTRE
FRI 31 CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA
FEBRUARY 2020
SAT 01 LONDON THE O2