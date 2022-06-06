Fans of all ages packed into Town Moor to see the Leeds indie favourites rattle through a selection of some of their biggest and best known songs in a show that had been delayed due to the Covid pandemic.
Lead singer Ricky Wilson, who spent much of lockdown living with relatives in Mexborough, was in fine form, careering around the stage as he belted out hits such as I Predict A Riot, The Modern Way and Every Day I Love You Less And Less.
Referring to his stay, the Leeds-based singer was also given a huge roar of approval as he kicked off one of the group’s biggest songs with a chant of “Donny! Donny! Donny!” before tearing into a spirited singalong of Ruby.
Of course, there was also room for the likes of Parachute, Oh My God and The Angry Mob, with the jubilant crowd making sure their voices were heard long into the night – and there was even a high-energy romp through The Who’s Pinball Wizard, now a staple in the band’s live set, to round things off.
Photographer Robin Burns was there to capture the concert on camera.