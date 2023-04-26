Julie Hatton's latest show Stage and Screen is on at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

Members of Hatton Performing Arts are back to perform their annual full school show Stage and Screen at the YMCA Theatre.

Stage and Screen presented by Hatton Performing Arts is on at the YMCA

atton Performing Arts are thrilled to be back to perform their annual full school show, Stage & Screen.

Hattons believe that every child should have a chance to perform, regardless of their age or ability and so Stage & Screen will do exactly that! The show features all the styles Hattons offers, and will showcase how the students can progress from being a mini-mover (from 18 months+) through to an advanced senior, with everything in between. Hatton College BTEC students will also be performing, offering a great insight for anyone planning to join the college in the future.

Alongside many familiar faces, Hattons are thrilled to introduce some dancers who will be making their very first appearance on stage.

‘We have some pupils who attend for 1 hour a week, and some who attend 24 hours a week, and although we have a reputation for our high standards and an outstanding success rate of students going on to stage schools, and careers in the industry, our timetable also allows pupils to just come along and have fun!’ says principal, Julie Hatton

Stage & Screen promises to be a fantastic evening’s entertainment with a style to suit everyone, including Commercial, Street, Ballet, Musical Theatre, and Singing to name but a few! As the title suggests, the show will feature numbers from well-loved movies and musicals to suit all ages and tastes

Stage and Screen introduces numbers from Moulin Rouge, Matilda, Top Gun, Newsies and other well known musicals.

Don’t miss out! Book your tickets now!

Stage & Screen

YMCA Theatre

Friday 28th April 7pm

Saturday 29th April 7pm

Sunday 30th April 2pm

Tickets are £12 and £11 (concessions) and are available from the YMCA Theatre Box Office:

(01723) 506750