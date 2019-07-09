Join Sheffield theatre group Third Angel's search for alien life in space!
July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the Moon in 1969 as part of NASA's Apollo 11 mission.
Meanwhile, back in 2006, co-artistic director of Sheffield-based theatre company Third Angel, Alexander Kelly, struck up a conversation with an astrophysicist to find out is there, y'know, anyone out there? And the conversation has never really ended.
After touring and updating the show after each new related scientific endeavour or discovery, 600 People continues to ask the fundamental questions about evolution and intelligence, belief and invention, communication and space travel.
On the 50th anniversary, Third Angel will be performing at Latitude Festival on the very day that the NASA Apollo 11 crew successfully completed the national goal set by President John F Kennedy: to perform a crewed lunar landing and return to Earth.
It is also part of the A Future Fantastic festival at Theatre Deli in Sheffield this Friday and Saturday.
A Future Fantastic, running to July 20, is a festival of protest, performance and utopia-building. It is inspired by the political writings of Victorian philanthropist John Ruskin. Visit the Theatre Deli website.