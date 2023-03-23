Join the Sheffield band this evening for the soft-launch and exhibition of their latest single at Fagan’s pub in Sheffield city centre

Ahead of the release of their next single 'A Letter To My 21 Year Old Self', Reverend And The Makers’ Jon McClure has launched a campaign for fans to send in a letter that they’ve written to their own 21 Year Old Selves, which can be sent in via this link, or submitted via social media using the hashtag #21yearoldself.

For one night only fans will be able to join the band in the iconic Fagan’s Pub in Sheffield, where these letters will be displayed and locals will have the chance to come along and meet Jon, get an exclusive listen to the album & have a pint too… which isn’t too bad at all.

Jon has been asking locals in the area to collate these letters and they will be displayed this evening as a special one-off, at least for now, pop-up exhibition. Many of his celeb pals have got involved with the likes of Brian Eno, Mel C, Carl Barat, Helen Chamberlain, Steve Lamacq, Richard Hawley + more writing letters for the exhibition so far.

The latest single from Reverend And The Makers is their most personal and honest release to date. The song sees The Reverend Jon McClure take a poignant look back over the past two decades, as one of the music industry's great survivors cites regrets, mistakes and a defiant slice of introspection.

A Letter To My 21 Year Old Self sees the Sheffield stalwarts blend anthemic melodies, R’n’B, and Classic Soul with an endearing lyrical vulnerability to create a real final statement of intent before next month's album release.

Speaking on the track, Rev said this:

“A Letter to My 21 year old Self” is most of my pals favourite song from the new record, it’s also the most personal one I’ve ever written. Put simply I’ve made a hell of a lot of mistakes during my time as a musician. Said and done loadsa dumb things. I guess this is me trying to tell myself not to do all of those things but also saying not to be hard on myself or to turn my frustrations in on myself. If I knew then what I know now, I’d have taken over the world. But doesn’t everyone say that?”

A Letter To My 21 Year Old Self is the next single before their forthcoming studio album ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’, out 28th April 2023 on Distiller Music.

