Join paranormalist Clinton Baptiste at Sheffield City Hall for out-of-this-world laughs
Look beyond the Celestial Curtains with paranormalist Clinton Baptiste in Sheffield.
The tour promoters say: “Clinton will give readings to audience members, offering advice from beyond the grave. He will predict their futures, tell them about their pasts and perform all manner of spooky stuff an’ that.
“But more, he tells the story of his demise, his comeback and finally…finally on this special night, he will attempt to pass over to The Other Side… and return (before the venue throw the audience out)… with THE ANSWER!”
Clinton Baptiste is the hapless, clumsily inaccurate and occasionally brutal clairvoyant medium and psychic created by the comedy actor Alex Lowe for Peter Kay's hit Channel 4 sitcom Phoenix Nights back in 2001.
Now he’s back to to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation, appearing at Sheffield City Hall Memorial Hall on Sunday (October 6).