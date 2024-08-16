Join Brigantes Orchestra and give children a gift of music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire businesses and music lovers are being urged to join Sheffield’s Brigantes Orchestra and give a Christmas gift of live music to the region’s children.

Sheffield’s professional orchestra is asking for pledges of £100 and upwards towards The Big Give Christmas Challenge, which will give at least 380 school children a spectacular free classical concert by the Brigantes musicians in March 2025.

The Big Give is the UK’s biggest collaborative fundraiser, championing a wide range of charities with a range of match funding campaigns that offer a unique opportunity to double the difference organisations can make to the causes they champion.

As part of the Big Give Christmas challenge, The Brigantes’ Introducing Children to Classical Music campaign will build on the orchestra’s commitment to providing a first taste of classical music to young audiences.

Brigantes Orchestra founder and conductor Quentin Clare - picture by Eduardus Lee

The deadline for pledges is 5pm on August 30, though no money will be collected until the week of The Big Give Christmas Challenge, December 3 to 10.

With the money raised, The Brigantes will invite local schools to a special concert at Sheffield Cathedral on Friday, March 7, when the 70-piece symphony orchestra will be joined by sand artist Rosa van der Vijver, who will illustrate Maurice Ravel's fairy tale ballet Mother Goose live to the Brigantes performance.

Earlier this year, more than 200 children enjoyed a free taste of animal magic as the orchestra presented a special afternoon performance of Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals, captivating children from Wybourn, Broomhill, Porter Brook and Nether Green schools.

“After the success of our last school’s concert, we were inspired to try to encourage even more children to attend next year’s event,” said The Brigantes founder, Music Director and conductor Quentin Clare.

“We want them to hear something spectacular and engaging, something to really inspire their imagination and Ravel’s Mother Goose is definitely that!

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a score that is richer or more colourful but add to that wonderful music an outstanding artist who illustrates the music with spellbinding images that appear above the orchestra and we’re sure that this experience will live long in everyone’s memory.

“We need help to make it happen though, which is why we are fundraising through this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge.”

Research has show that only seven per cent of UK classical music concert goers are under 30 years of age.

And although music education is in the national curriculum up to Key Stage 3 and the National Plan for Music Education aims to develop an understanding of music from a wide range of composers and musicians and for children to play, perform, improvise and compose, there is nothing in the plan on introducing children to live music events.

“Sheffield is brilliant at encouraging children to pick up an instrument and to have a go but we think the ultimate inspiration is in seeing what can happen with dedication and hard work and that is hearing local musicians playing at the top of their game in the city’s own orchestra,” said Quentin.

“When it is estimated that only about seven per cent of classical music concert goers in the UK are under 31, it’s so important to show young people that classical music is for all and that going to a concert is a great way to enjoy a night out.

“If only one or two of the young people who come decide to learn an instrument, become a musician, buy some classical music to listen to or attend concerts in the future, then job done!”

“That is why we would encourage both music lovers and businesses to join us in giving a very special gift of music to young people this Christmas.”

Pledges can be made by visiting thebrigantes.uk and clicking on the Pledge button.