Johnny Cash Roadshow kicks off bill of tribute bands at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is back, better than ever and coming to The Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday January 28.

Award-winning Clive John pays homage to Johnny Cash’s career as the Man In Black

Award-winning Clive John pays homage to Cash’s career as the Man In Black, alongside his wife June Carter – Meghan Thomas – and a band playing double bass, fender telecaster and acoustic guitars, drums, piano, trumpet and four part vocal harmonies.

Delivering all the hits such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Jackson, Orange Blossom Special and Boy Named Sue along-side some of the darker more atmospheric songs from the later American Recordings such as Hurt, this year’s show is an emotional roller-coaster through Cash’s career, packed together in one fantastic unforgettable evening’s entertainment.

With standing ovations every night, Johnny Cash Roadshow is the only Johnny Cash tribute to be endorsed by the Cash family.

It is also the longest-running, most recognised and still the biggest and best celebration of Johnny Cash in the world today and guaranteed to leave you wanting more.

It is the first in a series of tribute shows at the Victoria Theatre.

Jive Talkin’ Perform the Bee Gees is on Saturday February 4.

In 1997 Gary and Darren from Jive Talkin' performed live on Heart FM with the Bee Gees and received compliments from both Maurice and Barry Gibb.

As with the original Bee Gees, Jive Talkin' is very much a family affair, with brothers Gary and Darren Simmons taking the roles of Barry and Maurice Gibb, with Darren's son Jack joining the group in 2014 and taking on the role of Robin Gibb.

The guys are supported musically by a four-piece band with lead guitar, violin, cello and drums, to ensure that every note in every song is just right.

This is an opportunity to hear all the great Bee Gees hits; Tragedy, Night Fever, Massachusetts, Stayin Alive, Jive Talkin and more in a two-hour explosion of music and vocal harmony.

Lost in Music: One Night at the Disco hits the theatre on Friday February 10

Join us as we recreate the magical 70s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco.

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles.

So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco.

With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives on Wednesday February 22.

Celebrating the music and 60-year career of Tina Turner, expect a night of high energy and feel-good rock-and-roll performed by Holly Bannis supported by a 10-piece live band.

