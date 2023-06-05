Joe Sumner joins chart-topping dad Sting for Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig

Singer, songwriter and bassist Joe Sumner will join his music chart-toppong father Sting as the special guest for his acclaimed My Songs World Tour.

The former frontman of rock outfit Fiction Plane, who has carved a 20-year career, will open the show as Sting brings his My Songs World T

Sumner formed Fiction Plane more than 20 years ago releasing debut album Everything Will Never Be Ok in 2003.

After three further albums and supporting The Police on their 2007 reunion tour the band parted ways in 2015. Since then, Sumner has enjoyed a successful solo career creating indie folk pop masterpieces. His first solo album, Sunshine In The Night, is slated for release this autumn and earlier this year he released live EP Feelin’ The Love, Tastin’ The Fear.

Speaking about joining the My Songs UK dates, Sumner said: “It is always an honour to perform on my dad’s shows. I’m in a very fortunate position to be given this opportunity and I have had a great time touring with him over the years.

“I’m now really looking forward to getting to the UK for what will be a brilliant series of outdoor shows.”

Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist.

Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium, Sting’s My Songs concert was hailed “a masterclass” by The Times who said “Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue.”

A musical journey taking in hits like Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart,“Roxanne and Demolition Man, the concert was described as “a rare treat" by The Telegraph and saw Sting praised as “near peerless” by The Guardian with “sublime pop alchemy”.

Fans can also expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Message In A Bottle and many more.

