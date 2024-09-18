Japan FEST comes to Sheffield

MION: Get ready for electrifying JPOP performances with MION, known for hits like "Summer Magic" and "Alive." Her energy and stage presence will keep you captivated from start to finish.

LeLe: A bilingual JPOP sensation, LeLe's performances will have you singing along in both English and Japanese. With a career spanning the UK, Japan, and Australia, she brings a unique global appeal.

L J English: The world’s only British Enka singer, L J English, will mesmerize you with his soulful performances. His music beautifully combines modern and traditional Japanese sounds.

JFX (After Party): JFX brings anime rap to life with high-energy beats and otaku-inspired lyrics. His performance at the after-party is perfect for anime and rap fans alike.

Meian Maid Café: Enjoy a charming dining experience inspired by Akihabara’s famous maid cafes. Be entertained by live performances while indulging in delicious food.

AKI: Experience the serene sounds of the traditional Japanese Koto, one of the country's oldest instruments. AKI’s mastery of the Koto will transport you to ancient Japan.