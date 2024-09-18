Japan FEST comes to Sheffield
Date: November 16, 2024 Time: 11 AM - 6 PM Venue: Kommune, Castle House, Angel Street, Sheffield
Explore the vibrant culture of Japan at Japan Fest Sheffield! Enjoy traditional arts, modern pop culture, and more in this unforgettable celebration.
Performances:
MION: Get ready for electrifying JPOP performances with MION, known for hits like "Summer Magic" and "Alive." Her energy and stage presence will keep you captivated from start to finish.
LeLe: A bilingual JPOP sensation, LeLe's performances will have you singing along in both English and Japanese. With a career spanning the UK, Japan, and Australia, she brings a unique global appeal.
L J English: The world’s only British Enka singer, L J English, will mesmerize you with his soulful performances. His music beautifully combines modern and traditional Japanese sounds.
JFX (After Party): JFX brings anime rap to life with high-energy beats and otaku-inspired lyrics. His performance at the after-party is perfect for anime and rap fans alike.
Meian Maid Café: Enjoy a charming dining experience inspired by Akihabara’s famous maid cafes. Be entertained by live performances while indulging in delicious food.
AKI: Experience the serene sounds of the traditional Japanese Koto, one of the country's oldest instruments. AKI’s mastery of the Koto will transport you to ancient Japan.
DJ Manimal & Cerisina: Dive into an immersive music and visual experience with the "Hatsune Miku Glow Stick Experience." Dance along to the perfect fusion of anime cinema and EDM beats.
Interactive Activities:
Durama Painting: Bring a touch of luck into your life by painting your very own daruma doll. Each stroke represents your hopes for the future, making it a truly personal keepsake.
Origami: Explore the delicate art of origami and learn to create intricate paper designs. This ancient practice fosters both creativity and patience.
Sake Tasting: Dive into the world of sake with Samuel Boulton guiding you through different varieties. Discover the rich flavors and history behind Japan’s traditional drink.
Fox Mask Painting: Create your own version of a traditional Japanese fox mask. Express your artistic side while learning about the symbolism behind these iconic masks.
Kimono Try-On: Step into the elegance of Japanese culture by wearing a traditional kimono. Get expert assistance as you experience this iconic fashion piece firsthand.
Go & Shogi: Test your strategic skills with two of Japan's most beloved traditional games. Both Go and Shogi offer deep intellectual challenges that have captivated players for centuries.
Bonsai Showcase: Marvel at the intricate beauty of bonsai trees in a stunning showcase. Learn expert tips on cultivating these miniature works of art from Simon, the bonsai expert.
- After Party - Yakai Rave (18+): The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down! The Yakai Rave after-party features DJ Manimal and LeLe spinning Kawaii future core EDM and anime music. Feel like you’re in Tokyo’s underground club scene as you dance the night away.
