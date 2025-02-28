James, Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Cast and more confirmed to close Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus

Following the announcement of Queens of the Stone Age as festival openers, Rock N Roll Circus is back with more huge names to perform under the big top.

The multi-day event, renowned for blending world-class live music with an immersive circus experience, will feature James as the headliner on Sunday 31st August, alongside Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Cast, Sleeper, The Lilacs, and Girlband, promising one of the standout nights of the summer.

Rock N Roll Circus kicks off on Wednesday 27th August with the previously announced Queens of the Stone Age, who will also play a second date on Thursday 28th August. Saturday 30th August will see Sheffield favourites Reverend & The Makers take centre stage, before a huge closing night of classic indie on Sunday 31st August.

INDIE ANTHEMS UNDER THE BIG TOP Fresh from a sell-out orchestral tour and celebrating over 40 years in music, James will bring their era-defining hits to Rock N Roll Circus. Fronted by Tim Booth, the Manchester icons have sold over 25 million albums worldwide, with anthems like Sit Down, Laid, and She’s A Star cementing their place as one of Britain’s most beloved live acts.

James.

Also taking the stage are Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene, whose classic tracks The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught the Train remain fan favourites. Embrace, the Yorkshire-born band behind massive singalongs like All You Good Good People and Come Back to What You Know, will also be part of the spectacular closing night.

With a career spanning over two decades, Embrace have firmly established themselves as one of the UK’s most enduring bands. Known for their anthemic sound and emotionally charged performances, they have released multiple top 10 albums and unforgettable singles such as Gravity and Ashes. Their set at Rock N Roll Circus promises to be an electrifying celebration of their legacy, packed with singalong moments that fans will not want to miss.

Also joining the Sunday billing is Cast, the Liverpool band responsible for 90s indie anthems Walkaway and Fine Time, alongside fellow Britpop favourites Sleeper, best known for hits like Sale of the Century and Inbetweener. Rose Elinor Dougall (The Pipettes), bring their unique blend of indie and alternative rock, while rising stars The Lilacs and Girlband complete the line-up.

A FESTIVAL LIKE NO OTHER Beyond the incredible music, Rock N Roll Circus offers a festival experience unlike any other, combining top-tier live music with a unique travelling circus spectacle. Festival-goers can expect aerial stunt performers, immersive circus acts, and an expanded food and drink village, all set within the magic of the Big Top and surrounding festival site.

Ali O’Reilly, Festival Director, said: “After the huge excitement around Queens of the Stone Age, we’re thrilled to announce yet another phenomenal night of music. James are one of the UK’s most celebrated live acts, and alongside an incredible supporting cast, we know this will be an unforgettable night. Rock N Roll Circus is all about delivering a unique and immersive festival experience, and we can’t wait to bring it all to life this summer.”

With even more acts still to be announced, Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus is shaping up to be one of the UK’s must-attend live music events in 2025.

Pre-sale tickets for James go live on Wednesday 5th March, with general sale starting Friday 7th March.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to: https://www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk