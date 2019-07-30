Intimate Q&A session with former Oasis star coming to Sheffield - here's how to get tickets

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ legendary debut album Definitely Maybe, and a special event is coming to Sheffield to mark the occasion.

By Ben Green
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 14:02

‘An evening with Tony McCarroll’ will see the original Oasis drummer and author of 'Oasis: The Truth’, will join fans on September 14 2019 at the 02 Academy Sheffield for a showing of the award-winning documentary ‘Supersonic’, concluded by a Q&A and book signing.

The event will continue the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the band’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, with Tony sharing his experience of being a part of one of the biggest albums of the 1990s.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of his book, in addition to limited edition merchandise after the screening.

It is 25 years since Oasis' debut album was released. (Picture by DAN CALLISTER Online USA Inc)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Tony told The Star: “Very much looking forward to my night at the O2 in Sheffield! Get your tickets booked! It’s going to be a cracking night!”

The night will continue with a special guest DJ playing 90’s indie & Britpop classics.

How to get tickets

A very limited number of tickets are available now via the O2 Sheffield box office and here at Ticketmaster