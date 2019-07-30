Intimate Q&A session with former Oasis star coming to Sheffield - here's how to get tickets
Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ legendary debut album Definitely Maybe, and a special event is coming to Sheffield to mark the occasion.
‘An evening with Tony McCarroll’ will see the original Oasis drummer and author of 'Oasis: The Truth’, will join fans on September 14 2019 at the 02 Academy Sheffield for a showing of the award-winning documentary ‘Supersonic’, concluded by a Q&A and book signing.
The event will continue the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the band’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, with Tony sharing his experience of being a part of one of the biggest albums of the 1990s.
Ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of his book, in addition to limited edition merchandise after the screening.
Tony told The Star: “Very much looking forward to my night at the O2 in Sheffield! Get your tickets booked! It’s going to be a cracking night!”
The night will continue with a special guest DJ playing 90’s indie & Britpop classics.
How to get tickets
A very limited number of tickets are available now via the O2 Sheffield box office and here at Ticketmaster