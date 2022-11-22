In conversation with David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood, at Scarborough Art Gallery

Scarborough Art Gallery will host an ‘in conversation’ event with David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood

David will discuss with Scarborough Museums and Galleries curator Dorcas Taylor how his ancestral home, Harewood House, has confronted its links to the Transatlantic slave economy and how they are engaging visitors in their work.

The event, on Thursday November 24, is one of a series to tie in with the current exhibition at Scarborough Art Gallery, From local to global, which explores the lasting impact of the actions of an East Yorkshire big game hunter, James Harrison.

The exhibition, which can be seen until February 2023 19 is part of a project at Scarborough Museums and Galleries which involved people in the Borough of Scarborough and beyond in conversations about race and the environment, forging links with researchers and conservationists across the UK, and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

David Lascelles has spent much of his adult life working as a film producer of both documentaries – including Tibet – a Buddhist Trilogy – and drama for television and the cinema.

Several have been nominated for awards including Inspector Morse – BAFTA and Royal Television Society award winner – , Wide-eyed and Legless, Moll Flanders and Richard III.

He lives at Harewood in Yorkshire, which has been his family’s home since the 18th century and for many years chaired Harewood House Trust, the educational charitable trust that looks after the House, gardens and collections for the public benefit. Following the death of his father in 2011, he became the 8th Earl of Harewood.

He has travelled widely in the Himalayas and in 2004 invited a group of monks from Bhutan to come to Harewood and build a stupa. He subsequently wrote a book, A Hare-Marked Moon: From Bhutan to Yorkshire: The Story of an English Stupa, about his experiences.

In Conversation: David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood will take place at Scarborough Art Gallery on Thursday 24 November 2022 from 7pm to 8.30pm .

Tickets cost £5 and include light refreshments.