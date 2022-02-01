Bristol's IDLES consisting of Joe Talbot (vocals), Mark Bowen (guitar), Lee Kiernan (guitar), Adam Devonshire (bass) and Jon Beavis (drums); are one of the most exciting bands around and are known for putting on a show for fans.

The British-Irish rock band are back touring again in the UK after releasing their fourth album, CRAWLER.

The band's current UK tour was meant to take place last May but was rescheduled to 2022 due to the pandemic.

Bristol rock band IDLES are playing at Sheffield O2 Academy tonight (February 1)

In recent years the band has made waves in the music industry and were nominated for Best British Breakthrough Act at the 2019 Brit Awards.

We have put together this handy list of everything you need to know about their upcoming show at the O2 Academy in Sheffield:

When are IDLES playing in Sheffield?

The gig is taking place on Tuesday, February 1.

How many tickets are left for the IDLES gig in Sheffield?

All tickets for the gig in Sheffield are now sold out.

What time is the band expected to perform?

Doors open at 7 pm, but you can expect the band to come on stage after support acts Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie have performed

How can I get to the IDLES show at Sheffield's O2 Academy?

The O2 Academy is in easy reach of many city centre bus routes and is next to the Sheffield Interchange on Arundel Gate.

The nearest Supertram stop is Castle Square, and all three lines stop here.

The railway station is nearby at less than 800 metres away, with services from East Coast, East Midlands, Cross Country, Northern Rail, and TransPennine Express trains, all passing through for local and national services.

For bus, train, and tram timetables, you can visit Travel South Yorkshire.

As the academy is in the city centre, Sheffield is easy to get to by all major approach roads, including the M1 but remember there are various one-way systems in our fair city, so plan your route accordingly.

Where can I park for the IDLES gig in Sheffield?

If you are driving, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Q-Park Charles Street, St Paul's Place, Sheffield. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2NA.

Please note that the NCP car park next door at Arundel Gate, Pond Street, Sheffield, is no longer operating and is permanently closed as of Friday, September 17, 2021.

What songs will be on the setlist in Sheffield?

Fans can expect to hear popular hits such as Never Fight A Man With A Perm, 1049 Gotho, Mother, Television, I'm Scum and Danny Nedelko.

During the most recent gig in Manchester, the band performed songs from their new album CRAWLER, released in November 2021.

Can I attend if I am under 16?