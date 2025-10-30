Ice.t.21 takes over the scene after explosive new single “Pray to God”

Rising rap sensation Ice.t.21 has made an electrifying entrance into the music world with his latest single, “Pray to God.” In less than a week, the track has taken social media by storm — racking up over 120,000 followers on his official YouTube channel and earning praise from fans and critics alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his recent exit from the popular talent show Megastar, Ice.t.21 has been making headlines across multiple media outlets. His unique brand of conscious rap, which blends raw emotion with real-life storytelling, is quickly earning him a reputation as one of the most authentic new voices in UK hip-hop.

Most Popular

In an exclusive Q&A, Ice.t.21 opened up about his influences, passions, and personal journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his favourite artists, he named Chess, Glyn, and Eminem, citing their lyrical honesty and impact on the genre. As for football, he’s a proud supporter of Nottingham Forest, and his favourite player is Igor Jesus, whom he calls “an amazing striker.”

Ice t 21

Ice.t.21’s music often tackles serious themes such as mental health, ADHD, and anti-bullying, topics that resonate deeply with his fans. He shared that his motivation for addressing these issues comes from personal experience:

“I’ve been affected by all of these situations in my life,” he said. “If my music can help someone else, that means everything.”

When he’s not writing or performing, Ice.t.21 enjoys spending quality time with his loved ones — including his five huskies, who he says play a big part in maintaining his mental wellbeing. “They keep me grounded,” he laughed. He also admits that every now and then, he likes to “go out to a disco to let [his] hair down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a growing fan base, especially among younger audiences, Ice.t.21 says he’s humbled by the influence he now has:

“If I can influence someone’s mind the way music influenced me when I started, that’s what it’s all about. I want to change rap music with conscious rap.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Ice.t.21 promises an exciting year filled with tours, new music, TV appearances, and more. He says he’s overwhelmed by the attention he’s received since leaving Megastar, and grateful for the ongoing support of his fans.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me. You can follow me on Instagram at @ice.t21 — it’s the one with the verification badge. Keep spreading love and supporting the music. I’m so excited for what’s next.”