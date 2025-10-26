Ice.T.21 strikes again: New preview “Candy Gang Flex” sparks excitement after hit release

By Chris wilson
Contributor
Published 26th Oct 2025, 10:26 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 07:48 GMT
After the major success of his latest single “Pray to God” — released just two days ago and already closing in on 100,000 streams — Nottingham’s own Ice.T.21 is proving that he’s one of the hardest-working artists in the game.

Now, the award-winning rapper has dropped a preview for his upcoming track titled “Candy Gang Flex,” a song that introduces a bold, fresh vibe unlike anything he’s released before. Fans are already buzzing with anticipation, calling it “a different kind of energy” from the artist known for his sharp delivery and dynamic style.

    “Candy Gang Flex” will mark Ice.T.21’s fifth release in just two weeks, an impressive achievement that showcases both his creativity and relentless drive. As the year draws to a close, the Nottingham rapper shows no signs of slowing down, pushing boundaries and reshaping what modern rap can sound like.

    His fans and local supporters have been quick to celebrate his success. Many from the Nottingham community have even expressed interest in nominating Ice.T.21 for a Pride of Nottingham Award next year — recognition for his growing impact on music and inspiration to the city’s youth.

    With momentum on his side and a clear vision to evolve rap “for the better,” Ice.T.21 continues to rise as one of the U.K.’s most promising and talked-about independent artists. As “Candy Gang Flex” nears release, both fans and critics are eager to see what the rapper delivers next.

